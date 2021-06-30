Prep Football | Johnston City's Austin Brown nearing a college decision

Johnston City’s Austin Brown has been highly recruited to say the least.

The incoming senior has up to 21 college football offers from Division-I schools including Illinois, Boston College, Michigan, Northwestern and Wisconsin. Expected to play safety at the next level, Brown anticipates he’ll make a verbal commitment over the next week before signing his Letter of Intent on National Signing Day.

“Right now it’s up in the air,” Brown said of his choices. “I kind of have a list in my head of where I want to go, but it’s definitely a blessing to be in the spot I am.”

Brown has already completed an unofficial visit with Iowa and official visits with Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, Boston College and most recently Illinois.

“My mom (Patti Parks) visits each school with me and tells me what she saw while my uncle (Andre Brown) does the research on schools,” he said. “I’ve been a lot more busy since coming off my junior year where I think film helped my case and showed a lot of improvements I’ve made.”

Brown led Johnston City to a 6-0 record in the spring starting on both sides of the ball at quarterback and safety. His efforts came with a team-first mentality and a desire to show off his physicality and breakaway speed.