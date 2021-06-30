Prep Football | Johnston City's Austin Brown nearing a college decision

Johnston City’s Austin Brown has been highly recruited to say the least.
The incoming senior has up to 21 college football offers from Division-I schools including Illinois, Boston College, Michigan, Northwestern and Wisconsin. Expected to play safety at the next level, Brown anticipates he’ll make a verbal commitment over the next week before signing his Letter of Intent on National Signing Day.
“Right now it’s up in the air,” Brown said of his choices. “I kind of have a list in my head of where I want to go, but it’s definitely a blessing to be in the spot I am.”
Brown has already completed an unofficial visit with Iowa and official visits with Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, Boston College and most recently Illinois.
“My mom (Patti Parks) visits each school with me and tells me what she saw while my uncle (Andre Brown) does the research on schools,” he said. “I’ve been a lot more busy since coming off my junior year where I think film helped my case and showed a lot of improvements I’ve made.”
Brown led Johnston City to a 6-0 record in the spring starting on both sides of the ball at quarterback and safety. His efforts came with a team-first mentality and a desire to show off his physicality and breakaway speed.
“I just do my best on the field,” he said. “I was happy to get at least one game last season and once our team started competing we didn’t plan on losing.”
Brown understands the importance of film study, living in the weight room and pairing that with a balanced diet. It has allowed him to critique his own game and squat double his body mass measuring in at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds.
He also knows what college programs expect from him.
“I’m always pretty focused but I’m more engaged at this point,” he said. “I’m making small tweaks to amplify my game, staying in the weight room and eating right.”
Johnston City football coach Todd Thomas was there when Brown entered as a high school freshman with no plans of playing football. He has since transformed himself into the undoubted leader for the Indians.
“There’s no doubt who the leader in the locker room is,” said Thomas. “What Austin has done over the last two years is incredible. He’s mentored a lot of our kids because of his ability, and the magnitude of his recruitment has elevated kids around him to strive for better and prepare for college.”
Thomas spoke on Brown’s maturity throughout the entire recruitment process.
“Austin has shown a tremendous amount of maturity because people think that things come easy just because you have talent. You still have to pass all of these academic requirements and he’s taken care of that while balancing a barrage of virtual and academic meetings.
“This is the first big time D-I recruit I’ve had to get recruited, but Austin has a good head on his shoulders and this is an exciting time. We wouldn’t want it any other way and I’m excited for him to get this under wraps so he can become a high school kid again.”
Brown has interest in studying either construction management or communications in college.
