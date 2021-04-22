Prep Football | Marion seeks perfect season against Carbondale

“We throw out the first game score. If we cling to that, like that’s going to happen again, it’s going to burn us. We expect a hard-fought game.”

Marion is plus-126 in point-differential this season. The Wildcat offense averages 45.2 points a night while the defense allows an average of 20 points. Senior transfer quarterback Hunter Simmons led the offense in last week's 42-24 victory against Centralia with 157 passing yards and a team-high 103 rushing yards.

A threat on offense and defense is Marion junior Venson Newsom, who sealed last week’s victory with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown one play after the Orphans recovered an onside kick. Martin touched on weapons like Newsom and the 6-foot-3, 225- pound Simmons, who completed passes to 10 different players a week ago.

“I just think it’s been a team effort,” Martin said. “We have different leading receivers and rushers each night, and the fact that we get big plays from different people is pretty cool.

“We’ve also been unselfish. Chase (Isbell) moves over to running back for Hunter to step in at quarterback, which we think was the missing puzzle piece. I think that what (Simmons) has brought to the table with his attitude, work ethic and leadership has allowed us to put people in good positions.”