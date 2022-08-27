 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Football

Prep Football | Marion takes a 21-0 win over Herrin in the season opener Saturday night

MARION — Patrick Walker rushed for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns but it was strong defense that propelled Marion to a 21-0 win over Herrin in the season opener Saturday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Walker carried the ball 15 times to reach the century march, with his longest carry measuring 27 yards. Jordyn Beverly also took in a touchdown for the Wildcats, who are coming off a 10-win season that ended in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

“A lot of credit goes to Herrin,” said Marion coach Kerry Martin. “I prepared all week for a dogfight. I honestly wasn’t surprised a bit. I kept envisioning the game being way closer than some people were anticipating. We have a lot of new faces and that first ballgame can be a real challenge.

“It’s good to learn a lot in a win rather than learn a lot in a loss. But I give Herrin credit for having a good game plan and playing the heck out of us.”

Most of the skill players from that team are gone, but a lot of the defense is back and it showed as the Wildcats wore down the Tigers as the game went on.

Pressure from defensive lineman such as Talon Hance, Maurice Marvin and Michael Gunn made it a long night for the Herrin offense and eventually the Wildcats turned it into points on the scoreboard.

Marion’s first score came at the 8:43 mark of the second quarter when Walker stretched over the pylon for a 5-yard score and Tommy Wiseman took in the two-point conversion.

Marion didn’t score again until the fourth quarter when Evan Noelle busted off a run from the 25 to the 2-yard line, then Beverly went in from a yard out with 6:22 left on the clock.

The Wildcats forced a three-and-out and Walker punched in the dagger score with a 7-yard touchdown run with 4:27 left. Chase Banks booted in the PAT to make it 21-0.

Marion’s returning star senior quarterback, Noelle, went 12-of-25 passing for 95 yards and also rushed for 76 yards. Brody Larson completed a pass for 57 yards to Wiseman, who finished with three catches for 79 yards.

Herrin quarterback Reese Billingsley completed eight of his 17 pass attempts for 72 yards. Jonathan Harrison caught 31 of those yards with one catch and had three total receptions for 45 yards.

The Tigers were held to 44 net rushing yards. Chris Nelson had five carries for 24 yards, Jakai Vaughn had four totes for 26 yards and Lucas Sissom netted 13 yards with seven attempts.

Marion (1-0) travels to Jerseyville this Friday.

