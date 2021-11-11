Prep Football | Marion taking no-fear approach to Kankakee

If anything is certain about this Marion football team about to play a third playoff game, it's that the Wildcats aren't scared of anybody.

Marion (10-1) takes that fearless approach four hours up the interstate Saturday to face the top-seeded team in the Class 5A bracket, Kankakee, in the state quarterfinals with kickoff set for 3 p.m.

The undefeated Kays (11-0) set a school record for wins after beating Carbondale in the first round two weeks ago, then walloped Chicago Morgan Park, 49-12, in round two.

It's the first quarterfinal round game for Marion since 2007 and the Wildcats are guaranteed to play at home in the semifinals if they can knock off the Kays, who are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2008.

But the the fifth-seeded Wildcats have made it look easy thus far with blowout wins over Metamora and Mascoutah in the playoffs.

"It will take another great team effort," said Marion coach Kerry Martin. "Everyone is going to have to contribute. They're going to challenge us in every phase of our game and we're going to challenge them."

Martin said the Kays remind him a lot of Cahokia as a program. The Comanches, it must be pointed out, are the only team to beat Marion this season.

"They're fast and they're physical," Martin said. "I think coaching against Cahokia for the last 20 seasons certainly helps prepare us for this ballgame because they're very similar in their aggressive style and their speed and athleticism."

Kankakee has become known for its defense.

"It's what I call a vertical defense," Martin said. "They want to come downhill and attack you and they do a good job of it."

The offense is led by 6-foot senior quarterback Tomele Staples, who has completed 110 of his 163 passes for 1,613 yards. Staples has thrown 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The backfield consists of multiple options with senior Nate Hill, junior Demere Turner and Jyaire Hill all rushing for over 350 yards this season. Karson King, a junior, racked up 400 receiving yards but rushed for two touchdowns against Morgan Park, when Nate Hill was the leading rusher with 64 yards.

Most of the receiving yards have gone to senior Pierre Allen, who has caught 44 passes for 923 yards. Allen wasn't even needed much against Morgan Park as he had one catch for 8 yards.

Both teams have great defenses which produced points in their second-round wins. And with the Kays the most notable defender is Jyaire Hill, a 6-foot-3 junior cornerback with offers reportedly from, in alphabetical order: Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin.

That information leads to some delicious speculation: Hill will likely defend Marion's Venson Newsom, who has become the school's all-time leading receiver for a career and has a school-record 16 touchdowns and 932 yards this season.

"It will be nice to see Venson get challenged and watch how he responds to that," Martin said. "He wants to be a next-level player and this is certainly a chance to showcase what he can do against someone like this."

Newsom caught a touchdown pass and also returned one of Marion's five interceptions for a score against Mascoutah. The Wildcats have intercepted 23 passes as a team this season, with Jake Bruce and Walker Fox collecting five apiece.

Newsom isn't the only option for Marion junior quarterback Evan Noelle, however. Noelle has racked up 2,251 yards and 26 touchdowns with just three interceptions with a lot of receivers touching the ball, although Newsom has by far produced the most yardage.

Marion senior Lukas Shrum has carried the ball 108 times for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns, but the Wildcats have a stable of running backs that includes Cole Bundren, Mason Gooch, Deavon Margrum, Tommy Wiseman and backup quarterback Brody Larson, who has racked up seven touchdowns.

Margrum, Larson and Gooch also play big roles on a defense that gets big hits from Mason Norris, Talon Hance, Michael Gunn and Maurice Marvin on a regular basis.

Now that the time has changed and it gets dark earlier, the Wildcats have been practicing under the lights at Wildcat Stadium.

"You know when that's happening, something special is going on," Martin said. "When you're practicing in the dark, that means you're having a good year."

