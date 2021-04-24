Prep football | Marion Wildcats take down Carbondale Terriers in 54-29 win

MARION — A defensive stop followed by a 99-yard drive helped the Marion football take control in the second half and the Wildcats went on to beat Carbondale 54-29 to finish a crazy spring season in wild fashion Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Marion finished unbeaten at 6-0 to record the first unblemished record at the school since 1963. Carbondale finished at 2-4, with two of those losses coming to Marion.
"They persevered through so much," said Marion coach Kerry Martin, who called it an 18-month season. "Shutdowns, protocols, temperature checks, symptom checks, groups of 10, it goes on and on. We practiced in the summer, the fall, the winter and finally played in the spring."
"Nothing has been easy," Martin added. "Practices have been hard because of the psychological side of this."
Having a quarterback like Hunter Simmons made things a little easier for Martin. The senior transfer from Mount Vernon had another milestone night Friday with 286 passing yards while going 15-of-19 with just one touchdown and no interceptions.
"This team was resilient," Simmons said. "We came out and worked hard from Day 1. The season almost seemed easy. We put in the work and it really paid off this season."
Simmons, a 6-foot-3 gunslinger fielding Division I college offers, also ran the ball five times for 67 yards and a pair of scores.
"He came here with a lot of notoriety as being a talented quarterback, but what we didn't know is what kind of person he was and quickly we knew he's a special young man," Martin said. "The kids gravitated to him and he became a leader in the right way."
Chase Isbell, who moved from quarterback to running back after Simmons moved to town, scored the game's first touchdown after Marion's defense made a stop by blocking a field goal attempt. Isbell also scored with 1:14 left in the first half after a long kick return by Tommy Wiseman and Brody Larson's conversion run gave the Wildcats a 24-23 lead at the break.
Carbondale's first-half highlights came on a long kick return for a touchdown by Andre Jackson, a short TD run by Gabe Hillard and a 16-yard scoring pass from Darius Ragland to Demarcus Funchess. Two of the scores were after Marion turned the ball over with fumbles.
And the Terriers started the second half with another highlight by recovering an onside kick, but Marion's defense forced a punt that was downed at the 1-yard line. But keeping Carbondale out of the end zone proved enormous for the Wildcats.
"Our defense has been really good all year and really solid for us," Martin said. "In big opportune moments they've come through for us. They've picked us up."
After nearly giving up a safety, the Marion offense went on a 99-yard march aided by several penalties on the Terriers, including an offsides near the goal line to set up Larson scoring on a fourth-and-2 from the 5-yard line. Martin called the exact same play for Larson on the conversion and Marion had a nine-point lead.
Marion's defense forced another punt, this time with big tackles from Ryhan Fox and Tyler Cima, and a pass from Simmons to Venson Newsom helped set up Larson for another score capped by a conversion from Deavon Margrum and the Wildcats were suddenly untracked.
"Another thing I love about this team is that it's not about one guy," Martin said. "As good as Hunter is he'll tell you that he got great line play and protection and great receivers catching the ball. He was just an added bonus to this football team that was really good."
Jackson ran back another kick for a touchdown to provide the Terriers their only points of the second half. And as much trouble as the Wildcats had with kickoffs, one of the most memorable plays of the night came when Mason Gooch kicked an onside kick that he recovered himself.
Before that, Simmons zoomed up the middle for a 27-yard touchdown run. Then after Gooch's kick and slide recovery, Simmons found Newsom for a 42-yard touchdown strike that made it 54-29 with 5:47 remaining.
Considering how well the Wildcats played over six weeks, it's only natural to wonder what would've happened in a postseason tournament.
"I've been thinking about that ever since the game ended," Simmons said. "How far could we have gone? I don't know. But we had a really good team. I think we had a chance at it."
Martin seemed fine with the season ending when it did, especially with no losses.
"It was worth maybe more than a regular 9-0 season would be because of what they had to endure," Martin said. "They went through a lot psychologically. I'm really proud of them. This season has special meaning."
Ragland finished with 131 passing yards and 62 more rushing yards for the Terriers, who were penalized 16 times for 142 yards and saw their head coach, Bryan Lee, confronted violently by a fan after the game.
Marion's postgame huddle included a nice moment with a hug shared by signal callers Simmons and Ragland.
"We've been friends for a while," Simmons said. "We've been playing each other for four years now and to come out and play each other in our last game was nice."