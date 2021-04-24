Prep football | Marion Wildcats take down Carbondale Terriers in 54-29 win

"He came here with a lot of notoriety as being a talented quarterback, but what we didn't know is what kind of person he was and quickly we knew he's a special young man," Martin said. "The kids gravitated to him and he became a leader in the right way."

Chase Isbell, who moved from quarterback to running back after Simmons moved to town, scored the game's first touchdown after Marion's defense made a stop by blocking a field goal attempt. Isbell also scored with 1:14 left in the first half after a long kick return by Tommy Wiseman and Brody Larson's conversion run gave the Wildcats a 24-23 lead at the break.

Carbondale's first-half highlights came on a long kick return for a touchdown by Andre Jackson, a short TD run by Gabe Hillard and a 16-yard scoring pass from Darius Ragland to Demarcus Funchess. Two of the scores were after Marion turned the ball over with fumbles.

And the Terriers started the second half with another highlight by recovering an onside kick, but Marion's defense forced a punt that was downed at the 1-yard line. But keeping Carbondale out of the end zone proved enormous for the Wildcats.

"Our defense has been really good all year and really solid for us," Martin said. "In big opportune moments they've come through for us. They've picked us up."