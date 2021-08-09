Prep Football | Monday's first official practice sparks excitement for teams

Only three Friday’s remain before the 2021-22 high school football season officially kicks off.

Monday marked the beginning of the new year where players and coaches rejoined forces on the practice field to prepare for a regular season that offers three more games than last season’s six-game spring schedule amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there has been some turnover on team rosters since last April, many coaches and players are ready to get back to work. Johnston City head coach Todd Thomas is one after the Indians polished off a 6-0 record last season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had our first official practice this morning and I’d say it went well,” said Thomas, who enters his seventh season at Johnston City. “We worked hard this summer, especially in July, because we didn’t play a single lower level kid last season so we needed to get a lot of reps in for the backup roles.”

The Indians are expected to make a change at quarterback from senior Austin Brown, who committed to Wisconsin in early July to play safety, over to Heath Neibch, a transfer from West Frankfort, who Thomas believes can create more opportunities for the offense with Brown transitioning into a hybrid/slot receiver role.