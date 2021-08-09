Prep Football | Monday's first official practice sparks excitement for teams

Only three Friday’s remain before the 2021-22 high school football season officially kicks off.
Monday marked the beginning of the new year where players and coaches rejoined forces on the practice field to prepare for a regular season that offers three more games than last season’s six-game spring schedule amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
While there has been some turnover on team rosters since last April, many coaches and players are ready to get back to work. Johnston City head coach Todd Thomas is one after the Indians polished off a 6-0 record last season.
“We had our first official practice this morning and I’d say it went well,” said Thomas, who enters his seventh season at Johnston City. “We worked hard this summer, especially in July, because we didn’t play a single lower level kid last season so we needed to get a lot of reps in for the backup roles.”
The Indians are expected to make a change at quarterback from senior Austin Brown, who committed to Wisconsin in early July to play safety, over to Heath Neibch, a transfer from West Frankfort, who Thomas believes can create more opportunities for the offense with Brown transitioning into a hybrid/slot receiver role.
Thomas spoke on the quick turnover and how that has impacted his decision making on the playbook.
“We thought about changing things around in our playbook, but on a short turnover we just didn’t want to change much or relearn any new plays,” said Thomas. “We expect a lot of ourselves this season, but you don’t win games on paper.”
School’s like Johnston City have roughly 16 practice days scheduled before kickoff on Aug. 27. The Indians have six this week, six next week, and then four the following week leading up to their season-opener on the road against Edwards County.
