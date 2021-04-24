Prep Football | Mt. Malawy erupts for 364 yards against Anna-Jonesboro, Nashville clinches the SIRR Mississippi

ANNA — Nashville’s Stephen Kozuszek felt a sigh of relief watching his team line up in the victory formation against Anna-Jonesboro on Friday night.
The Hornets entered the 2020-21 season riding the confidence of a second-place finish at state last season when they also finished second behind Du Quoin in the SIRR Mississippi standings.
With no IHSA State Series, Kozuszek knew his team’s only shot in a six-game season was a conference championship. His vision came to fruition when senior quarterback Cole Malawy kneeled out the clock in a 49-19 rout of the Wildcats (3-3, 2-2) for Nashville (5-1, 5-0) to clinch its first conference championship outright since 1998.
“The one thing we had to cling to was a conference title,” Kozuszek said. “To send them out like this is just so special.”
Nashville’s offense created headaches for the Wildcats all night long in the quick screen-passing game. After taking a 28-7 lead into halftime, Malawy had already completed 20 passes for 269 yards with two touchdown passes to Jaxon Goforth and Nick Miller.
Malawy got some help on the opening drive when his receiver Isaac Turner, a 6-foot-2 junior, reeled in a 41-yard pass with one hand while evading terrific coverage from Wildcats cornerback Nathan Plott. While Turner’s snag belonged on a SportsCenter Top 10 highlight reel, Malawy said he’s used to seeing his receivers make difficult plays look routine.
“He did the exact same thing against Pana last year in the playoffs,” Malawy said of Turner. “Yesterday in practice he fell and sprained his right wrist. I was just joking around and told him to catch everything one-handed; then I threw that one and I couldn’t really see, but he snagged it and it was crazy.
“Probably the best high school catch I’ve ever seen.”
Turner’s team-high 122 yards and two trips to the endzone gave him the team lead in touchdown receptions over the senior Goforth, a 6-5 receiver who finished second on the team with 93 yards and one score.
Between Turner, Goforth and Miller in the slot, the trio of pass-catchers accounted for 304 of Malawy’s passing totals. Miller as the third option caught a 14-yard touchdown to go along with seven catches for 89 yards — giving Malawy more than enough top-level receiving threats.
“We were trying really hard to get everyone involved,” Malawy said. “I know Goforth and Miller were tied in touchdowns going into the game. After Miller caught his second, Goforth kept telling me to throw one more to him so he could at least be tied.”
Nashville’s Luke Ehret was productive out of the backfield with seven carries, 86 yards and a 10-yard rushing touchdown that put his team on the scoreboard first. Ehret added three receptions for 21 yards for a total of 107 yards in a game where Nashville’s offense outperformed Anna-Jonesboro’s offensive running attack, 520-211.
Barry Johnson led Anna-Jonesboro with 59 rushing yards and a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of reach. The passing game continued to be non-existent for the Wildcats, who entered the matchup with 16 pass attempts all season and finished with 19 total.
Kozuszek knows he has a quick turnaround before the start of next season.
“The guys will have a week off before returning to the weight room,” Kozuszek said. “We’re really going to have to evaluate what we have. Will we have the same look? — probably not, but that’s the sign of a good team that can adapt and build around the players they do have.”
