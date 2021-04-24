Prep Football | Mt. Malawy erupts for 364 yards against Anna-Jonesboro, Nashville clinches the SIRR Mississippi

“He did the exact same thing against Pana last year in the playoffs,” Malawy said of Turner. “Yesterday in practice he fell and sprained his right wrist. I was just joking around and told him to catch everything one-handed; then I threw that one and I couldn’t really see, but he snagged it and it was crazy.

“Probably the best high school catch I’ve ever seen.”

Turner’s team-high 122 yards and two trips to the endzone gave him the team lead in touchdown receptions over the senior Goforth, a 6-5 receiver who finished second on the team with 93 yards and one score.

Between Turner, Goforth and Miller in the slot, the trio of pass-catchers accounted for 304 of Malawy’s passing totals. Miller as the third option caught a 14-yard touchdown to go along with seven catches for 89 yards — giving Malawy more than enough top-level receiving threats.

“We were trying really hard to get everyone involved,” Malawy said. “I know Goforth and Miller were tied in touchdowns going into the game. After Miller caught his second, Goforth kept telling me to throw one more to him so he could at least be tied.”