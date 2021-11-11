Prep Football | Nashville faces Pana in playoff rematch

For the second time in the last three years the Nashville Hornets will host the Pana Panthers in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 2A football playoffs at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We really need everyone to perform well,” said Nashville coach Stephen Kozuszek. “I think with a defense as good as Pana's, if we just rely on one person, it could be a long day. We need to spread the ball around and hopefully get some big plays from multiple guys.”

No. 2 seed Pana (11-0) opened the playoffs at home advancing to the quarterfinals by beating Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 49-19, and Maroa-Forsyth, 29-7.

“We’re probably 65% run and 35% pass,” said Pana coach Trevor Higgins. “Our offensive line is one of our better ones. Our receiving corps is super fast. We like using a lot of misdirection to move the football and spread the ball out. Defensively this is probably fastest and toughest defense we’ve had. Most of our opponents come away talking about how hard-hitting we are.”

No. 6 seed Nashville (10-1) also opened the playoffs at home, beating Mendon (Unity), 48-20, in the first round. The Hornets hit the road last week to beat Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 33-26.

“For the most part we were pleased with how we played last week,” Kozuszek said. “We came out and set the tempo early with a scoring drive on our first possession and our defense created turnovers that we were able to convert into points. We had some scoring opportunities in the first half that we did not take advantage of and prevented us from stretching the lead out further at halftime.”

The two teams faced each other two years ago in the quarterfinals at Nashville with the Hornets winning, 41-19. Nashville went on to win its semifinal game against Decatur St. Teresa to advance to the championship game where the Hornets lost to Newman Central Catholic.

“We ran into a brick wall — they were huge,” Higgins said. “At the start of the fourth quarter it was a one touchdown game and Nashville just wore our kids down. We turned the ball over two or three times in the fourth quarter and they capitalized and ran away with it. Watching a ton of film, Nashville is exactly what we expect them to be: well-coached and well-disciplined. They are not as big as 2019, but definitely bigger than us. They make the other team make mistakes. We know we have to play disciplined football and not turn the ball over.”

Last week, senior quarterback Kolten Gajewski completed 15-of-24 passes for 182 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“Kolton has had a solid post-season,” Kozuszek said. “He is a dual-threat quarterback that rushed for 75 yards against Bismarck. He’s thrown six touchdowns during the playoffs.”

Senior Connor Gladson led the Hornets in rushing carrying the ball 34 times for 177 yards with one touchdown.

“Connor has gone for over 100 yards in both playoff games with 135 yards in the first game,” Kozuszek said. “He has good vision and runs hard enabling him to get yards after contract.”

Senior Radyn Schwartzkopf was the leading receiver with five catches for 54 yards and a 22-yard touchdown with senior Ben Reid catching four passes for 63 yards and senior Isaah Turner with four catches for 45 yards and a 32-yard touchdown.

“Our defense has been pretty opportunistic, as we have created 10 turnovers during the first two rounds,” Kozuszek said. “It would be helpful if that trend continues Saturday, but beyond that we have to tackle well and try to cut down on their opportunities to get the ball in space.”

On special teams, kicker Eduardo Garibay kicked two field goals, a 39-yarder in the first quarter and a 21-yarder in the second. He also kicked three extra points and had one blocked.

Quarterback Max Lynch is the catalyst for the Panthers' offense. The junior has thrown for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns with four interceptions. He is the leading rusher with 1,200 yards on 120 carries and 19 touchdowns.

“Lynch took over in the spring the last two games and was able to use his legs to make plays and that was when we realized he needed to be the starter,” Higgins said. “He’s pretty smart with the football and doesn’t like to turn it over. He gives us a second running back.”

Fullback Austin Henschen has rushed for 950 yards on 90 carries with 12 touchdowns.

“Austin is not a very big kid, but he is super fast and very athletic,” Higgins said. “We’re mainly gun, so he’s right next to the quarterback. When he finds a gap he can get through there very quickly.”

Brenden Schoonover is the leading receiver with 23 catches for 420 yards and six touchdowns. Ace Armstrong has 21 catches for 403 yards and three touchdowns followed by Haden Stark with 18 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns and tight end Kyle Kuhn with 18 catches for 280 yards and five touchdowns.

“Schoonover is our dude,” Higgins said. “Our receivers don’t have a lot of individual stats because we like to throw to everybody because we don’t like teams being able to key on someone.”

Defensively, Kuhn is the leading tackler from his inside linebacker position with 131 tackles. Schoonover is a ball hawk at cornerback leading the team in interceptions with seven.

“Schoonover was able to pick off the ball twice against Maroa,” Higgins said. “In the spring he broke our school record for interceptions with six in just five games and he broke it again this year. Coach Joseph from Maroa said it best when he said, 'We knew 15 was a dude, but we still tried to throw at him and probably shouldn’t of.' Kuhn is probably one of the toughest kids we’ve coached. He loves to hit and make contact.”

