Prep Football | Pinckneyville put up fight in loss to Olney

PINCKNEYVILLE — Ignoring that silly thing called a scoreboard, the Pinckneyville football team actually put up a respectable fight Saturday afternoon in a 46-20 loss to Olney Richland County.

Pinckneyville fell to 0-4, but two of those other losses were pandemic-related forfeits and the third was to one of the area's best teams, Benton.

And in the week leading up to Saturday's game, the Panthers had to deal with more issues. New head coach Logan Spain was brought several doctor's notes and Thursday he watched Karsen Konkel break his ankle in practice.

So it wasn't much of a surprise that Olney (2-2) put a running clock on Pinckneyville with its large contingent of players unavailable, including skill players Dominick Turner and Duke Riggins.

But the Panthers fought.

"This team keeps fighting through adversity," Spain said. "It's kind of the theme of this team that adversity is coming at us from every direction. But we can't feel sorry for ourselves. We just have to keep working."

It didn't help matters that Pinckneyville fumbled after taking the opening kickoff. Olney's first score quickly followed on a 31-yard run by quarterback Dawson Brown on a fourth-down play.

The Panthers then moved the ball to the goal line, a march aided by several Olney penalties but also featuring strong runs by senior Gabe Paredes. But the drive stalled at the 5-yard line after a pair of incomplete passes by quarterback Trey Moll.

Olney's Hudson Lathrop took in a 2-yard score after a 37-yard pass from Brown to Zechariah Wease, only to see the Panthers stay in it when Joey Iaccino returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown around the right end in front of the Tigers' bench.

"We're just trying to find as many ways as we can, to get the ball in his hands," Spain said of Iaccino. "That was a big play. We just have to keep trying to get the ball in his hands."

Olney took control after that with a short run by Lathrop capping a drive, then Jacob Beard picking off Moll and returning it 47 yards for a score on Pinckneyville's next play.

"Like I told him, if we put some air on that ball and let Joey run to it, it's probably six going the other way," Spain said. "But we didn't so it's a learning moment."

Moll, who completed just one pass in the game, was intercepted again and the Tigers added to their lead with a 3-yard run by Braedon Burgener and a 20-yard connection between Brown and Wease to make it 40-6 at halftime.

It got away from the Panthers in a hurry.

"We were doing some good things and I thought we played really good coming out," Spain said. "We had a good game plan against them and we were getting a lot of yards on the ground. We kind of controlled what we wanted to control. We just made a couple decisions that we shouldn't have made. But that's a part of it with a young team."

Brown took in a 5-yard run on a fourth down to put the running clock into effect at the 6:50 mark of the third quarter.

Pinckneyville kept fighting and got touchdown runs from Paredes and sophomore Jaedon Kellerman to cut into the margin. Paredes, who is listed as just a safety on Pinckneyville's roster, finished with 16 carries for 103 yards.

"I'll take Gabe Paredes any day of the week," Spain said. "We had injuries creep up and had to throw him in at running back last second and he was just the bell cow for us and probably our best player on defense. He just flies around. He's a kid that's a silent leader. He's one of our captains but you won't hear a word out of him. He just shows up every day and does what he's supposed to do. I'm proud as heck of him."

It doesn't get easier for the Panthers, whose next opponent is rival Du Quoin. It will be homecoming for the Indians, who are licking their own wounds after a tough two-point loss at Carterville on Friday night.

But if Saturday's effort was any indication, the Panthers will put up as much of a fight as they can.

"I'm proud as heck of the way our guys have been playing," Spain said. "It's been clean and we're not punching it in whenever we need to but we're playing a clean game and I'm proud of them."

