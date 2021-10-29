Prep Football Playoffs | Distance could help Murphysboro in round one

Murphysboro’s biggest advantage for Saturday’s first round home game against Macomb in the Class 4A football playoffs might be geography.

In a matchup of 6-3 teams that look very even on paper, the seventh-seeded Red Devils at least won’t have to get in a bus and drive more than four hours to get to Bencini Field. That’s the Bombers’ problem, given to them by the IHSA after it assigned them to the south bracket.

Nothing about Macomb’s location, especially in late October of any year, screams southern. But through the luck of the draw, the 10th-seeded Bombers get to spend a lot of time on a bus before playing a win-or-die game.

“Definitely a plus on our side not having to make the trip,” said Murphysboro coach Gary Carter. “You have got to play the cards you are dealt, but you know you’re going to play a good team and you know it’s do-or-die.”

It’s been do for the Red Devils when it comes to winning playoff games at home in their last two postseasons. They won in the first round in 2018, edging Prairie Central by a point, and scored playoff victories in front of their fans in 2019 over Illinois Valley Central and Bishop McNamara on their way to the state title game.

Of course, this is a different team with different dynamics in play. Those 2018-19 teams were veteran squads who experienced every possible situation during their careers. By November 2019, nothing was new to them.

This team? Just five seniors dressed for last week’s 28-14 loss at Du Quoin. The lineup is dotted with sophomores who will taste their first playoff experience.

“We are young and you don’t know how they will respond,” Carter said.

Making this game even more of a mystery for Carter is that Murphysboro is coming off back-to-back losses. The Red Devils of 2018 and 2019 came into the playoffs on a roll. The 2019 team merely built off their late-season success.

Can this Murphysboro team reverse some concerning late-season trends of committing turnovers, allowing big plays on defense and getting punts blocked?

“The last couple of weeks haven’t been good,” Carter said. “We’ve turned it over three or four times and had a punt blocked in each game. I would say that doesn’t make for good football.

“We were young and one of our goals was to make the playoffs. We’ve done that, and hopefully, we can get the ship righted this week.”

If the Red Devils do, it’s likely because their offense has controlled the ball while sprinkling in occasional big plays. Running back Devon Clemons is a breakaway threat on any play, as is versatile Calvon Clemons.

Macomb, which is making its first playoff appearance in nine years, boasts a high-powered offense that averages more than 32 ppg. Jack Duncan’s 1-yard quarterback sneak with 48.8 seconds left last week snapped a tie in its 36-28 home win over Illini West.

“They like to throw it and throw it deep,” Carter said. “The quarterback can throw it. My biggest concern is giving up the big play. They have the potential for a big play every play.”

The winner will advance to a second round matchup against either Salem (5-4) or Breese Central (8-1), which meet Saturday night in Breese.

