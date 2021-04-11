Prep football | Ragland’s career night highlights Lee’s 100 career win

CARBONDALE – In his last home game, Carbondale’s senior quarterback Darius Ragland threw five touchdown passes and rushed for over two hundred yards to lead the Terriers to a 47-32 come-from-behind win over South Seven foe Mount Vernon on a cold and windy Saturday night.
“Oh my gosh, we’re just so happy to be out here and win in my last home game,” Ragland said. “I would watch TV and see people crying like tears of joy, but I never really believed it, but after this game I had the tears of joy. I’m a believer now.”
The win the first of the season for the Terriers in addition to Coach Bryan Lee’s 100th career win at four different high schools.
“This is the honest truth. I haven’t made a whole big deal about it, so I really appreciate it and I’m really honored that people know,” Lee said. “This is my fourth rebuild in my 19-year head coaching career and I’ve had some great kids, but I’ve never, ever, ever had a group like this. I can’t imagine a better group of faces to look out and see each day. I will never forget these kids because they bought in even those first two years when we really struggled to just get a win. So if I’m going to get the individual attention there’s not a group I want to share my life with more because I feel these kids earned this win. It’s been a hard year for them in so many ways and yet they never gave up and are playing harder now than the first three weeks.”
Carbondale improved to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the South Seven while Mount Vernon fell to 1-3 and 1-2 in the conference.
Ragland had his career best game before the hometown fans, setting two personal highs in his five touchdown passes and a double-double with a career-high 205 yards on the ground to go with 211 yards through the air, completing 13-of-21 passes.
“My line gave me a lot of time today and my receivers made plays like at the end of the first half,” Ragland said. ”Competitiveness is in my blood and I just wanted to show that.”
Ragland needed every yard and touchdown to out-duel his counterpart, senior Evan Leake, who rushed for 268 yards, scoring two touchdowns and throwing for two more while completing 8-of-12 passes for 103 yards.
The second quarter was one for the record books with both teams combining for 53 points. The Terriers led 13-7 after the first quarter and the Rams tied the score just six seconds into the second on a drive that started at their own 35 with 4:09 remaining in the first quarter and ended with Leake scoring on a 16-yard draw play. The extra point kicked failed.
Carbondale regained the lead three plays and 1:22 later when Ragland and Lamark Threadgill teamed up for a 45-yard touchdown pass. Ian Davis kicked the point to give the Terriers a 20-13 lead.
Will Skiles and Segun Ojewuyi then executed a perfect on-sides kick, but the Terriers turned the ball over on a fumble 80 seconds later at the Rams 20. Forty-five seconds and three plays later the score was tied.
On the first play, Leake ran through the Terrier defense for 54 yards. He then connected with Anthony Lash for a 25-yard pass down to the one where Gabriel Taylor scored. Landon Simpson kicked the point.
It took Carbondale 45 seconds to regain the lead starting with Hillard returning the kickoff 55 yards to the Rams 35. One play later, Ragland tossed a 30-yard touchdown to Demarcus Funchess and Davis kicked the point to give the Terriers a 27-20 lead with 7:05 remaining in the half.
Mount Vernon scored 1:28 later on a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jacari Virden and after the two-point conversion failed, got the ball back when Alec Valentine recovered a fumble on the kickoff.
Leake scored on a 32-yard run four plays later. The Terriers stopped the two-point conversion again, leaving the Rams with 32-27 lead with 3:30 remaining.
Ragland then perfectly executed a 7-play, 50-yard drive ending with a six-yard touchdown pass to Will Bowlby with 43.8 second remaining.
The Terriers go the ball back on a fumble recovery by Tyshawn Leasure at the end of a 33-yard run by Leake on the Rams' first play. Five plays later Ragland struck again, throwing his fourth touchdown pass from 40 yards out into the left corner of the end zone to Funchess with no time left on the clock. Davis kicked the point to give the Terriers a 41-32 lead at the half.
“Whoo, I knew my guy was down there, so I just threw it up and he got that ball,” Ragland said. “It was a heck of a play and a heck of a catch. That’s why I love this family.”
During the second quarter the Terriers had five offensive series and scored touchdowns on four of them. Ragland completed 7-of-11 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns. He also gained 45 yards on ground on five attempts.
“We didn’t play very good defense in the first half, but our offense didn’t let us down,” Lee said. “Defensive Coordinator Ben Campos is best in the state at making mid-game strategy changes.”
Ragland tossed his fifth touchdown pass 17 seconds into the third quarter after Andre Jackson returned the kickoff to the Rams 12. On the next play, Ragland and Jalen Jackson connected for the second time.
“Our team has gone through adversity this whole year with players missing and playing with freshmen, but when one of us gets our head down one of the other players is right there to get his head up,” Ragland said. “We know how to beat adversity and did it today and we’re going right back at it next week.”
After giving up 331 total yards and five touchdowns on six offensive series in the first half, the Terriers shut out the Rams in the second half holding them to 67 yards while forcing two punts and getting the ball twice on downs
The Rams jumped out to a 7-0 lead, driving 48 yards on eight plays on the opening drive of the game ending with Leake connecting with Jacari Virden for a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Ragland then lined up under center for the first time and drove 70 yards on nine plays, including two passes to Jalen Jackson for 25 yards, with junior running back Gabe Hillard scoring from the one. Davis kicked the extra point to tie the game.
Lee then rolled the dice the first time going for an on-sides kick and Skiles pulled it off setting up the Terriers on the Rams 48.
Three plays later Hillard broke up the middle and out-ran the defense to score on a 41-yard run. Ragland was sacked before he could find an open receiver on the two-point conversion leaving the Terriers with a six-point lead.