Prep football | Ragland’s career night highlights Lee’s 100 career win

“Oh my gosh, we’re just so happy to be out here and win in my last home game,” Ragland said. “I would watch TV and see people crying like tears of joy, but I never really believed it, but after this game I had the tears of joy. I’m a believer now.”

“This is the honest truth. I haven’t made a whole big deal about it, so I really appreciate it and I’m really honored that people know,” Lee said. “This is my fourth rebuild in my 19-year head coaching career and I’ve had some great kids, but I’ve never, ever, ever had a group like this. I can’t imagine a better group of faces to look out and see each day. I will never forget these kids because they bought in even those first two years when we really struggled to just get a win. So if I’m going to get the individual attention there’s not a group I want to share my life with more because I feel these kids earned this win. It’s been a hard year for them in so many ways and yet they never gave up and are playing harder now than the first three weeks.”