BENTON — Benton running back Wyatt Upton returned to Tabor Field, the site of some of his best triumphs, to play in the 2023 Southern Illinois All-Star Football Game Friday night for the East All-Stars that lost 20-17.

“Being able to play before a group of people from around the area and to be able to play this in All-Star Game was a blast - I had real fun with it,” Upton said. “I wish I could have left here with a win, but with all things considered it was a fun loss. I went out with a bang.”

After the game, Upton and the entire East and West squads were kept on the field for over a half an hour to have their pictures taken by the almost full capacity crowd.

Upton earlier this season had the greatest game of his career on the same field when he rushed for 267 yards and scored five touchdowns to break the 10-year old single game rushing record of 250 yards set by Spike Buntin. The five touchdowns broke his personal record of four that he had set the week before on the road against Pinckneyville.

“My greatest game was when we hosted Herrin right here and I broke the single game rushing record and that was pretty exciting,” Upton said. “I have to give credit to my offensive line for doing all the work on all my carries during my career.”

This Friday night, Upton led the game in rushing with 54 yard on eight carries, including scoring the first touchdown of the game with 6:19 left in the first quarter on a 13-yard run up the middle. He also caught one pass for eight yards.

“It was awesome to be the leading rusher, but I wished we had run the ball a little bit more,” Upton said.

On the final drive of the first half, Upton ripped off his longest run of the game - an 18-yard gain - to set up a 23-yard field goal by Johnston City kicker Kaiden Dover with no time left on the clock to the give the East squad a 10-6 lead at the half.

“If I have to describe my running style I would say I’m shifty, but I also like to hit people and run through them,” Upton said. “I try laying the punch before I get hit. I love to get hit and love to run the ball.”

Upton finished his senior year with a career-high 1,269 yards on 148 carries with also a career-high 21 touchdown runs. With just two seasons as a varsity starter, Upton finished his career with 1,961 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns scored on 252 carries. Upton has signed with Missouri Baptist University.

“My career was off-and-on,” Upton said. “My freshman and sophomore years I played quarterback on the JV. My sophomore year I played wildcat quarterback, so I had to run the ball a little bit. Junior year I came up and ran the ball pretty good, but we had a really good senior group ahead of me. My senior I tried leading the team the best I could.”

The West All-Stars had a shining star of their own in game MVP Riley Bradford. The Carterville defensive tackle picked off a pass and returned it 18 yards for what ending up being the game winning touchdown to up the lead to 20-10 with 4:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“I kind of figured there was a screen pass coming up, so I read the play,” Bradford said. “I kept my eyes on the quarterback and the ball ended in my hands and I just took it to the end zone. I was fullback back in junior high, but that was a 100 pounds ago, but I still got the moves. It was a great feeling being named MVP. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates. It was a great playing with some of the guys again and playing with some new guys for the first time. It was an amazing time.”

Eldorado quarterback Parker Price was named Offensive MVP and Hamilton County defensive back Hunter Rhodes was named Defensive MVP for the East All-Stars. For the West All-Stars, Murphysboro running back/kick returner Devon Clemons was named Offensive MVP and Sesser-Valier-Waltonville defensive back Brock Shelf was named Defensive MVP.

After a scoreless third period, the West had taken a 13-10 lead with 6:16 left on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Sesser-Valier-Waltonville quarterback Carson Hoffard to Carterville running back Bryce Smith. Murphysboro wide receiver Grayson Guthman kicked the extra point.

The East cut the lead to 20-17 with 1:10 left on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Price to Mount Vernon wide receiver Jacari Virden. Dover kicked the extra point.

The West had cut the lead to 7-6 in the first quarter on an electrifying 71-yard punt return for a touchdown by Clemons. The extra point was missed wide right.

“It was one of the greatest All-Star Games I have coached at or seen,” said East All-Star coach and Sesser-Valier-Waltonville co-head coach Mike Rude, who was elected to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1995.