Prep Notebook | Football programs in quarantine face chance of team forfeit, says IHSA

The Illinois High School Association has made player and team safety a high priority in terms of battling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
With high school football kicking off soon, the IHSA has communicated with coaches and school administrators that designated forfeit wins and forfeit losses will occur during the 2021-22 season in games that cannot be played as a result of a quarantine of a team/players.
A significant change from last football season when there was no postseason, so games that couldn’t be played were deemed no contest.
“With the playoffs set to resume this year, and with football being the only IHSA postseason that requires qualification, it was imperative for our playoff system (where wins/losses not only impact the teams participating in a contest, but also impacts the other teams on their respective schedules) that we have a definitive outcome whenever possible,” IHSA Assistant Executive Director Matt Troha wrote in an email to The Southern.
Schools were also informed that teams who are unable to compete due to a lack of available players will take a forfeit loss while their opponent accepts a forfeit win.
Troha added that there could still be scenarios where a matchup is deemed no contest.
“For example, if Team A and Team X both forfeit due to COVID-19 issues in Week 2 and then are scheduled to play each other in Week 3, if neither is still ready, that could be a no contest,” said Troha.
Quick Reaction
While the IHSA has yet to release a public statement, coaches like Murphysboro's Gary Carter learned the news over the weekend.
Carter has since spoken with his team on the potential threat of forfeiting games coming off a 3-3 record last spring.
“We’re going to do exactly what our school says we have to do,” said Carter. “If we have to wear masks we’ll wear them to play. We’re just happy to be playing right now and to have an opportunity for a season.”
The Red Devils were one of the few football clubs last season who played with a mask that velcroed to the inside of a player’s helmet just beneath the facemask.
Carter admitted there were disadvantages to that strategy, but always pushes safety first.
“I can remember a few moments from last season where a ball was on the ground and our players couldn’t see the ball because the mask covered their nose and mouth,” he said. “Other teams didn’t have to wear them, but that’s because our school goes by Jackson County rules.”
Of Murphysboro’s six games last season, two ended in a one-point defeat, against Herrin in Week 1, 14-13, and Anna-Jonesboro in Week 5, 28-27. The Red Devils pitched back-to-back 27-0 shutouts against West Frankfort and Harrisburg in Week’s 2 and 3 before losing to Benton, 40-18, in Week 4 and then defeating Massac County, 48-19, in the final week.
Carter has 35 players on the varsity roster with a class of seven seniors that differentiate in playing experience. Add in 23 freshmen and the Red Devils have what Carter hopes is “the right 58” players to get his program back to the state tournament in Class 4A where Murphysboro placed second in 2019 with an 11-3 record.
“We have kids who didn’t play last year because some were mainly wrestlers who had wrestling season right after football,” said Carter. “We have other kids that showed up last fall during preseason contact days and then didn’t show up in the spring. It was one of those things where kids had to figure out what they wanted to do.”
Teeing Off
Girls golf programs like the Carbondale Lady Terriers tee off their seasons on Monday in the South Seven Preview at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights. It will be Naomi Grisham’s first opportunity at CCHS as head girls golf coach after replacing Marialice Jenkins, who stepped down from her position in July.
