Prep Notebook | Football programs in quarantine face chance of team forfeit, says IHSA

Quick Reaction

While the IHSA has yet to release a public statement, coaches like Murphysboro's Gary Carter learned the news over the weekend.

Carter has since spoken with his team on the potential threat of forfeiting games coming off a 3-3 record last spring.

“We’re going to do exactly what our school says we have to do,” said Carter. “If we have to wear masks we’ll wear them to play. We’re just happy to be playing right now and to have an opportunity for a season.”

The Red Devils were one of the few football clubs last season who played with a mask that velcroed to the inside of a player’s helmet just beneath the facemask.

Carter admitted there were disadvantages to that strategy, but always pushes safety first.

“I can remember a few moments from last season where a ball was on the ground and our players couldn’t see the ball because the mask covered their nose and mouth,” he said. “Other teams didn’t have to wear them, but that’s because our school goes by Jackson County rules.”