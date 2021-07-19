Prep Notebook | Herrin football pauses summer practices due to positive COVID-19 case

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Albertini is replaced by Gwen Poore as the Terriers Athletic Director while Albertini takes over as Assistant Principal at CCHS. Thor Hadfield replaces Jenkins as the Terriers Assistant Athletic Director.

In Elkville, Elverado High School announced the hiring of Scott Slone as the Lady Falcons next head volleyball coach. The school came to its decision following a July 15 board meeting, and Slone will continue to coach girls basketball as well.

Fairfield Community High School is replacing former Athletic Director Bobby Wells with current head football coach Justin Townsend. Wells will assume additional administrative duties after serving 10 years as the Mules Athletic Director.

Townsend enters his 21st season as the Mules head football coach with a 118-76 record. Coming off a perfect 6-0 season on the gridiron, Townsend looks forward to both opportunities.

“I’m excited to be the new Athletic Director at FCHS,” Townsend told The Southern. “I appreciate the board and administration giving me this opportunity. I feel very blessed to have been able to teach and coach in my hometown for the past 21 years and am looking forward to adding Athletic Director to my responsibilities.”

NOMINATIONS SOUGHT