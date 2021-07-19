Prep Notebook | Herrin football pauses summer practices due to positive COVID-19 case

Despite COVID-19 vaccinations being widely available, the Herrin High School football team suffered a setback in summer practices when a positive COVID-19 case within the football program paused all activities effective immediately — the school announced over Twitter on Saturday.
This isn’t Herrin football’s first run in with COVID-19. Last April, the 3-1 Tigers were forced to cancel a Week 5 matchup against SIRR opponent Carterville due to a positive COVID-19 case.
Herrin went on to lose 55-8 against Benton in the final week of the spring season to finish 3-2. Athletic Director Andrew Anderson described the situation nearly four months ago as “nerve-wracking.”
“Every week in football we know there’s only one game and your heart sinks for the players,” Anderson told The Southern in April.
The Herrin Football Program’s Twitter account (@herrintigerfb) advised contacting the football coaching staff or Anderson at andrew.anderson@herrinschools.org with any questions or concerns.
“Please monitor your child for symptoms,” HHS wrote on Twitter. “We will pass along more information as it becomes available,”
POSITION CHANGES
Carbondale Community High School made a change in its staff room late last week when both Athletic Director Mark Albertini and Assistant Athletic Director Marialice Jenkins stepped down from their respective positions.
Albertini is replaced by Gwen Poore as the Terriers Athletic Director while Albertini takes over as Assistant Principal at CCHS. Thor Hadfield replaces Jenkins as the Terriers Assistant Athletic Director.
In Elkville, Elverado High School announced the hiring of Scott Slone as the Lady Falcons next head volleyball coach. The school came to its decision following a July 15 board meeting, and Slone will continue to coach girls basketball as well.
Fairfield Community High School is replacing former Athletic Director Bobby Wells with current head football coach Justin Townsend. Wells will assume additional administrative duties after serving 10 years as the Mules Athletic Director.
Townsend enters his 21st season as the Mules head football coach with a 118-76 record. Coming off a perfect 6-0 season on the gridiron, Townsend looks forward to both opportunities.
“I’m excited to be the new Athletic Director at FCHS,” Townsend told The Southern. “I appreciate the board and administration giving me this opportunity. I feel very blessed to have been able to teach and coach in my hometown for the past 21 years and am looking forward to adding Athletic Director to my responsibilities.”
NOMINATIONS SOUGHT
The Southern Illinoisan is currently accepting nominations from area schools for our Scholar-Athlete of the Year, which will be named on July 31.
Schools are allowed to choose one male and one female for consideration, emphasizing their accomplishments on the playing field, in the classroom and in the community. The boy and girl with the best combination of credentials will win the award.
Send nominations to bucky.dent@thesouthern.com or braden.fogal@thesouthern.com. Nominations will be accepted until July 24.
Last year’s winners were Jake Baumgarte of Herrin and Lydia Miller of Harrisburg. In 2019, Jack Butler (Carbondale) and Karsyn Davis (Harrisburg) won the awards.
