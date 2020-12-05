Nagy not throwing in towel as struggling Bears face Lions

CHICAGO — Matt Nagy saw it five years ago when he was an assistant on Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City. The Chiefs answered a big slump with a massive turnaround, catapulting them to the playoffs.

Nagy is hoping for something similar in his third season coaching Chicago.

The Bears look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Lions in a matchup of struggling teams on Sunday.

"I was on a team in a previous life where we lost five in a row," Nagy said. "We lost five in a row and we went ahead and won 10 in a row, and I remember the feeling of what it was like, and it was very similar to right now. And so, at that point in time though, we got that one win and, man, it felt different going into that next week for everybody."

The Chiefs were reeling with five straight losses after opening 2015 with a victory at Houston. But they won their final 10 regular-season games, starting with a victory over Le'Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They kept it going with a 30-0 wild-card romp at Houston before getting knocked out by Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Bears (5-6) are on their worst skid since they dropped five in a row in 2017 — former coach John Fox's final season.