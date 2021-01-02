Rodgers, Packers eye top seed; Bears try to reach playoffs

"When you lose six games like we did, you really rely on the players and coaches that you have inside this building here at Halas (Hall)," Nagy said. "And it's not easy. It's not easy for them, it's not easy for us. But what our guys did is they showed resolve and they kept fighting."

RODGERS REIGNS

Rodgers has one last chance this season to make his case for winning a third MVP.

He has thrown 44 touchdown passes – one off his 2011 career high - with only five interceptions. He previously won the AP NFL MVP award in 2011 and 2014.

The Packers are 20-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started, including the playoffs. He threw four touchdown passes without an interception against Chicago last month.

"We both have something to play for," Rodgers said. "We're playing for the 1 seed, they're playing for their playoff lives, so there's a lot at stake for both squads. We got after them a few weeks ago; they've been playing a lot better since then. We know what kind of game it's going to be."

SWAN SONG?

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and star receiver Allen Robinson could be playing their final game for Chicago, with their contracts expiring.