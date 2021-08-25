Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Can Vienna-Goreville salvage its football program after pulling plug on season?

When news broke on Tuesday that the Vienna-Goreville football program decided to pull the plug on its 2021-22 season due to low roster numbers, I was not shocked.

I caught up with Eagles head coach Nic Bocook a couple of weeks ago while working on season previews for the Black Diamond Conference and he voiced concerns with his roster size of 18 kids.

As of Tuesday, the Vienna-Goreville football team had 19 players on roster featuring one senior, four juniors, and 14 freshmen and sophomores. Bocook said on Wednesday he worked tirelessly with Vienna’s athletic director David Hill to improve numbers, but the cavalry never came for a program that has lost 22 straight and finished with an 8-52 record in seven seasons since back-to-back playoff appearances in 2012 and 2013.

“Kids are definitely disappointed in the program over the past few years,” Bocook admitted to me on Wednesday. “It’s become a joke to a lot of the kids which is why we’re struggling to maintain them.”

With hopes of creating more “buzz” for his program, Bocook and the Eagles will still play a Junior-Varsity schedule this fall based on a week-by-week approach. That means it will be up to the opposing team's discretion to take the J-V contest or not with the understanding that their Varsity team would take the forfeit win.