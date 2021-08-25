Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Can Vienna-Goreville salvage its football program after pulling plug on season?

When news broke on Tuesday that the Vienna-Goreville football program decided to pull the plug on its 2021-22 season due to low roster numbers, I was not shocked.
I caught up with Eagles head coach Nic Bocook a couple of weeks ago while working on season previews for the Black Diamond Conference and he voiced concerns with his roster size of 18 kids.
As of Tuesday, the Vienna-Goreville football team had 19 players on roster featuring one senior, four juniors, and 14 freshmen and sophomores. Bocook said on Wednesday he worked tirelessly with Vienna’s athletic director David Hill to improve numbers, but the cavalry never came for a program that has lost 22 straight and finished with an 8-52 record in seven seasons since back-to-back playoff appearances in 2012 and 2013.
“Kids are definitely disappointed in the program over the past few years,” Bocook admitted to me on Wednesday. “It’s become a joke to a lot of the kids which is why we’re struggling to maintain them.”
With hopes of creating more “buzz” for his program, Bocook and the Eagles will still play a Junior-Varsity schedule this fall based on a week-by-week approach. That means it will be up to the opposing team's discretion to take the J-V contest or not with the understanding that their Varsity team would take the forfeit win.
Vienna-Goreville J-V has its first game scheduled against Sesser-Valier-Waltonville J-V on Friday and Bocook has already begun discussions with Carmi-White County for Week Two.
The Eagles plan on playing their lone senior, Jonathon Green, and four juniors alongside 14 underclassmen in games at the discretion of their opponents. Bocook believes opposing coaches won’t have an issue with that as long as it’s on a level playing field.
“We have three varsity players that would start for any other BDC team,” said Bocook. “If other coaches want to play one senior and a few juniors that don’t get much varsity experience then let’s do it. I think we’re capable of playing at a high J-V level and we’re always willing to pull our senior if he’s dominating the game.”
Another issue for the Eagles is only having five lineman that would have been forced to play both ways. Bocook admitted that if his team tried playing a full varsity schedule with a young and inexperienced group then it could further impact their numbers for next season.
Hill mentioned in his public statement as Vienna AD that six returning contributors from last season opted out of football this year. The program hopes to return 18 varsity members next season and introduce 12-13 eighth graders to the J-V squad.
“Our football coaching staff does not believe we can safely be competitive in Varsity Football at this time,” Hill wrote in his public statement. “If we subject our kids to a varsity schedule this season we feel we will lose the ones that we have.”
After speaking with Hill on Wednesday, he brought up another missing piece to the puzzle. When Vienna-Goreville first began playing Varsity Football under former head coach Mike Rude during the 2009-10 season, Hill saw a new sport that created a lot of excitement in his community.
Hill countered his viewpoint and highlighted that kids today in the Vienna-Goreville area don’t have parents that grew up playing football. He believes the community as a whole is missing a rich football history that other programs have.
“It’s also been tough not having any of our football coaches in the building,” Hill said. “When Mike was in the building that helped and you need somebody in your building that coaches.”
There are also obstacles like the crazy six-game COVID-19 schedule from last season that has impacted Vienna-Goreville’s numbers with the quick turnaround from April.
At the end of the day, this was a decision made for player’s safety. I believe the program made a smart choice that still allows student-athletes to grow and compete on the football field against competition best suited for their current roster.
