Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Coaches approach summer contact days with player health in mind

“For our school, we’re going to open the weight rooms and let basketball go first.”

Groves learned a lot about coaching this past season after understanding any of his players could have contracted COVID-19 before vaccinations were made available. He credited District 103 and the fantastic job done by the Benton administration and staff to remain open and avoid any cancellation.

“The football coach in all of us wants to be disciplined,” said Groves. “My perspective changed after the season and taught me to be more flexible when you’re dealing with kids’ mental health. I saw them go from excited to unexcited and tried to show grace when needed.

“These kids were resilient and each of them will come through this with a different story to tell.”

Groves said his team will focus on weight training and recovery before coming together after the Fourth of July weekend.

Harrisburg shook up the SIRR-Ohio conference on Tuesday when Matt Griffith was named the school’s new head football coach. Griffith takes over for Gabe Angelly after the Bulldogs finished 2-4 in the spring and 8-24 over Angelly’s four seasons with the program.