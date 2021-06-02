Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Coaches approach summer contact days with player health in mind

Summer contact days are quickly approaching for high school teams but the race to get back to work won’t be a photo finish.
Next Monday marks the first summer contact day on the IHSA calendar for team’s to utilize 20 contact days before Aug. 1. Football programs like the one at Benton appear to be letting sports like basketball take advantage of summer contact days before hitting the gridiron.
The Rangers football team wrapped up a 6-1 record on April 23 with a 55-8 victory against Herrin to claim the SIRR-Ohio crown with a 5-0 conference record. Just 11 days prior to that game, the IHSA released news that the summer contact day period would reduce from 25 days to 20 days for the summer of 2021 only.
“The IHSA Board and Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) felt like a modest reduction in contact days would be in the best interest of the student-athletes’ and coaches’ mental, physical, and emotional well-being,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement.
Benton football coach Justin Groves has a plan in order to ease his players back into football practices. The Rangers will have had 45 days in-between their last game and first summer contact day meaning that coaches like Groves have decisions to make.
“I was pretty impartial to the reduction,” said Groves, “just as long as everyone is on the same playing field. In reality, you can definitely practice too much. It seems like every year we don’t use every contact day so this just allows us to dial it down for kids to rest.
“For our school, we’re going to open the weight rooms and let basketball go first.”
Groves learned a lot about coaching this past season after understanding any of his players could have contracted COVID-19 before vaccinations were made available. He credited District 103 and the fantastic job done by the Benton administration and staff to remain open and avoid any cancellation.
“The football coach in all of us wants to be disciplined,” said Groves. “My perspective changed after the season and taught me to be more flexible when you’re dealing with kids’ mental health. I saw them go from excited to unexcited and tried to show grace when needed.
“These kids were resilient and each of them will come through this with a different story to tell.”
Groves said his team will focus on weight training and recovery before coming together after the Fourth of July weekend.
Harrisburg shook up the SIRR-Ohio conference on Tuesday when Matt Griffith was named the school’s new head football coach. Griffith takes over for Gabe Angelly after the Bulldogs finished 2-4 in the spring and 8-24 over Angelly’s four seasons with the program.
Griffith is a 28-year-old Marion native that teaches history at HHS since graduating from MHS in 2011. He spent four seasons at Southern Illinois University under Dale Lennon before graduating in 2015. Griffith then began coaching freshman football at Harrisburg in the fall of 2016 and has been a varsity assistant since 2017.
In 2009, Groves joined Kerry Martin at Marion as an assistant coach and remembers having Griffith on the team. Now the two coaches will face each other on opposite sidelines.
“I was there with Matt during his senior year at Marion,” said Groves. “He was a good football player and a great young man. I’m interested to see which direction he takes that program because they have a lot of talent.
“I wish him all the best.”
Braden Fogal covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. Contact him at 618-351-5118 or at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com.