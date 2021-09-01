Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Johnston City football will bounce back

The Johnston City football program faced its biggest test of the season in a 30-6 defeat to state-ranked Nashville last Friday night.
Head coach Todd Thomas and his players had less than two days to prepare after their Black Diamond Conference home opener against Edwards County was cancelled three days before kickoff.
That left Johnston City scrambling for a game; even if it meant going to social media when the team’s Twitter account (@FAMILY_all_in1) posted at 6:28 a.m. last Wednesday morning that it was “looking for other options” to play.
Johnston City went back to Twitter and announced Nashville as its new opponent at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday evening, understanding one day of practice was all that time had to offer. The Indians went on to lose to the Hornets, 30-6, on Friday night, but fought back after trailing by two touchdowns early in the first half.
Turnovers plagued Johnston City’s offense right off the bat when Nashville’s defense forced and recovered a fumble on the Indians’ first play from scrimmage. If there were any question marks for the Hornets on offense, it was seeing how the offense would operate without Cole Malawy’s talented arm at quarterback.
Nashville’s answer on offense was enforcing the run game with senior quarterback Kolten Gajewski and senior tailback Connor Gladson. The duo ripped Johnston City’s defense for 188 rushing yards with three combined scores on the ground; Gladson scoring two in the second half to put the finishing touches on Johnston City after the Indians fought back to make it a 14-6 deficit before halftime.
Holding Nashville to 30 points on offense would have been a personal victory for any opposing defense last season. The Hornets averaged 45 points through six games with head coach Stephen Kozuszek’s offense built around Malawy spreading the wealth to elite high school receivers like Isaac Turner.
With how much Johnston City struggled to stop Nashville’s run game that totaled 313 yards, the Indians stepped up in the secondary with their pass defense that allowed Gajewski 10 completions on 17 attempts for 118 yards. Gajewski’s top threat was Turner who reeled in four receptions for 42 yards, but the athletic receiver still flirted with 100 total yards after adding seven rushes for 54 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Turner scored on a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter after Nashville’s defense forced its first of two fumbles on Johnston City senior Austin Brown in the first half. It was tough showing for Brown in his first game converting from starting quarterback to a hybrid role on the offense, but with one day to prepare there are brighter days ahead for the future University of Wisconsin-Madison safety.
It was also junior Heath Neibch’s first game as Johnston City’s quarterback since transferring from West Frankfort. Neibch showed off his arm talent late in the second quarter when he took advantage of his senior receiver Corbin Hickey blowing past Nashville cornerback Quintin Loquasto for a 37-yard score in the back of the endzone.
The play by Neibch proved why Thomas felt comfortable transitioning Brown to a new position on the offense.
One last building block I noticed for Johnston City’s defense was senior defensive end Zander Saylor. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Saylor made a few impressive plays in Nashville’s backfield and also lined up as the offense’s starting tight end.
Looking back on the postgame quotes from Thomas, it is safe to say that he will use a full week's worth of preparation to study game film for Friday night’s clash against Eldorado at home.
Eldorado enters the matchup at 0-1 after falling to BDC juggernaut Fairfield, 52-8, in Week One. The Eagles will lean on senior halfback Dylan Henshaw against Johnston City who finished with 19 rushes for 100 yards and a score against the Mules last week.
Johnston City should have a better game plan on both sides of the ball this week, which is why I’m picking the Indians to win this game. With a Week Three matchup against Fairfield quickly approaching, the team can’t afford to fall to 0-2 if they want to prove themselves after sharing the conference title with the Mules at 6-0 last spring.
Thomas and his players won’t admit they’re looking at the Fairfield matchup yet because Eldorado is a team that beat Johnston City two years ago, 41-7.
But as we all know, it’s a long season, and Johnston City still has one of the most talented athletes in Brown who can take over any matchup. If the Indians can limit turnovers on offense and facilitate enough scoring opportunities to take pressure off a defense that needs to defend the run better than they did last week, they’ll come out on top.
BRADEN FOGAL covers prep sports for The Southern Illinoisan. He can be reached at braden.fogal@thesouthern.com or by calling 618-351-5118.