Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Johnston City football will bounce back

The Johnston City football program faced its biggest test of the season in a 30-6 defeat to state-ranked Nashville last Friday night.

Head coach Todd Thomas and his players had less than two days to prepare after their Black Diamond Conference home opener against Edwards County was cancelled three days before kickoff.

That left Johnston City scrambling for a game; even if it meant going to social media when the team’s Twitter account (@FAMILY_all_in1) posted at 6:28 a.m. last Wednesday morning that it was “looking for other options” to play.

Johnston City went back to Twitter and announced Nashville as its new opponent at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday evening, understanding one day of practice was all that time had to offer. The Indians went on to lose to the Hornets, 30-6, on Friday night, but fought back after trailing by two touchdowns early in the first half.

Turnovers plagued Johnston City’s offense right off the bat when Nashville’s defense forced and recovered a fumble on the Indians’ first play from scrimmage. If there were any question marks for the Hornets on offense, it was seeing how the offense would operate without Cole Malawy’s talented arm at quarterback.