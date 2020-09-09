Sports Column | Braden Fogal: This just in, you still need to wear a mask

Enough so that we compete in fantasy football leagues which are a great way for friend groups to stay in touch. I could go an entire NFL offseason without speaking to one of these guys, but once football season rolls around, it’s like getting a visit from a distant relative that gifts you in cash.

Whether it’s the Bulls, Cubs or Bears, I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs as a Chicago sports fan. Sprinkle in the competitive nature of fantasy sports between my strong-minded friend group and me. Going back to Sunday being my favorite day of the week, this is only true if two things happen — the Bears and my fantasy teams win.

Otherwise my week is ruined until the following Sunday, or so it feels like.

Prep sports have never caused me this much headache outside of meeting a tight deadline on a Saturday night. There’s something wonderful about watching young athletes come together to achieve a certain goal. It’s one of the things I miss most from playing in high school sports because of the camaraderie.

But I told myself back then that I wouldn’t dwell on the past, so I won’t start now. Side question: how much should one's body already ache at 26 years old? Asking for a friend.