Sports Column | Braden Fogal: We could all learn something from Marion's Chase Isbell

Instead, he showed every single one of us, myself included, the correct way to handle adversity during the tough moments that life likes to throw our way. That very decision has worked out tremendously for the greater good — being one game away from an undefeated season, even with a six-game schedule, is still a massive accomplishment given what high school athletes have been put through over the past year.

All it took was a little leadership and a little self sacrifice. Isbell performed what many adults and professional athletes still struggle with on a daily basis — props to his parents.

I’ll drop the mic and let Martin spit some facts for a bit.

“Chase was our top candidate to start at quarterback this year, the decision to start Hunter had nothing to do with plays on the field. Chase kept both feet in the boat and made the change acceptable. His willingness to take a new position, excel at it, and do it with class was handled in a way that you don’t see upper level athletes handle it.”

A lesson I’ve learned in my own life during the pandemic is that situations are situational. Working from home and watching hours of the Pat McAfee Show taught me that, but one 12 minute phone conversation with Martin introduced me to Isbell and how to embrace change.