SPORTS: 'Locked in' Rangers blank Redbirds

WEST FRANKFORT – Benton’s 41-0 SIRR Ohio blowout of shorthanded West Frankfort Saturday wasn’t exactly unexpected.

How the area’s only undefeated team arrived at that point, however, was quite the plot twist. The Rangers struggled with an inspired Redbirds defense and their tendency to make mistakes as they limped into halftime with a 6-0 edge before exploding for 35 points in the final 10:06 of the third quarter.

“I think we all came out and got more locked in after halftime,” said Benton quarterback Keegan Glover. “Coach (Justin Groves) talked to us and some of the seniors showed some leadership, which was good.

“We were playing stupid, like all we had to do was come in and play. West Frankfort came out and played an inspired game, so props to them for that. But we all had to lock in and play how we play.”

Benton (5-0, 2-0) got 255 yards and three touchdowns in the air from Glover, who hit on 10 of 17 passes with an interception. Wyatt Upton added 123 yards from scrimmage, scoring a touchdown on the ground and in the air.

Defensively, the Rangers had their way with the Redbirds (1-4, 0-2) in registering their fourth straight shutout. They allowed just 50 yards and eight first downs as West Frankfort never penetrated their 25-yard line. Through three quarters, the Redbirds had minus 1 yard of offense

But the Rangers, who became the first team in Southern Illinois to claim playoff eligibility, do have things to clean up as they get ready for the tougher part of their schedule. After hosting Harrisburg in a matchup of two of the conference’s three 2-0 teams, they visit Murphysboro on Oct. 15.

When playing those teams, as well as playoff opponents in October and November, Benton has to play a cleaner game. It had more penalties (8) than points in a sloppy first half, finishing the day with 12 infractions for 110 yards.

“We know it’s an uphill battle from here,” Glover said.

No team in the area has a quarterback equipped to pull a load up any incline than Benton. Glover is rated by one service as one of the nation’s top 100 dual threat quarterbacks for a reason. He can make winning plays with his arm or his feet.

Although his running ability wasn’t a big part of this game – Glover had just six yards on three attempts, including a 1-yard score in the first quarter – his mobility helped him keep plays alive until he could find open men.

One example came when he rolled right on the next-to-last snap of the third quarter and calmly flicked his last pass of the day to Reid Baumgarte, who caught the ball in stride and ran into the end zone for a 34-yard score, his second in less than three minutes.

Six different players caught passes, an indicator of Glover’s willingness to throw to open men instead of continually targeting his favorite receivers.

Meanwhile, West Frankfort just couldn’t find any rhythm in its running game. Its line couldn’t block the Rangers’ quicker defenders and Benton always got multiple defenders to the ball. The Rangers notched a whopping 13 tackles for loss.

“We just don’t have enough numbers,” said Redbirds coach Brian Beery. “We played a great first half. We showed what kind of team we can be for a half, but we don’t have any depth. We had some injuries early in the third quarters and had to move kids around, and the lack of depth showed.”

