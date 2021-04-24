SPORTS: Red Devils end unusual season with shutout win

That was apparent from the moment he splashed down the right sideline on a 63-yard touchdown run with 4:31 left in the first quarter, giving the Red Devils a 14-0 lead. It was the first of three first half scores for Lance, who finished with a game-high 138 yards on 12 carries.

It was also the first of eight plays of at least 20 yards for S-V, which rolled up 340 total yards despite the brutal conditions. Junior Jordan Reynolds made the most of his three touches. He set up a touchdown with a 36-yard gallop, scored on a catch of 24 yards and rattled off a 62-yard touchdown run to open the second half.

Defensively, the Red Devils had their way with the Eagles’ run-first attack. They permitted just two first downs, both in the first half, and 30 total yards. In fact, Vienna-Goreville’s turnovers (4) doubled its first downs (2).

In its last two games, S-V outscored Hamilton County and V-G (0-5, 0-5) by a combined 104-0.

“Playing in the rain can level the playing field,” Shadowens said. “We worried about it, which is why we played with a wet ball in practice yesterday. We wanted to make it hard on them.”

Minutes after the game, standing next to the team bus with a muddy uniform and a big grin, Lance talked about his unusual senior year.

“Even back in January, I never would have thought we’d play six games,” he said. “It was a miracle. Our coach said it was a miracle, and I believe him.”

