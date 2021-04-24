SPORTS: Red Devils end unusual season with shutout win

VIENNA – The most unusual high school football season in most people’s lifetimes presented an unusual ending: A personal foul on the final snap of the spring.
A continuously running clock ended Sesser-Valier’s 48-0 Black Diamond Conference rout of Vienna-Goreville before the officials could enforce the penalty, sending the few dozen fans who braved truly rotten conditions to the warmth of their vehicles.
The Red Devils (3-3, 3-3) wasted little time authoring their second straight blowout shutout, scoring the first seven times they had the ball and establishing a 40-0 halftime lead. A combination of stifling defense, good field position and big plays fueled the outcome.
“We had some penalties which were unnecessary, but otherwise, I can’t say enough about our execution in the wet and the mud,” said S-V co-coach John Shadowens. “It was a very gratifying end to our season.”
No stone was left unturned by Shadowens and co-coach Mike Rude. Aware during the week that rain was likely by the 1 p.m. kickoff, they had the Red Devils practice with a wet ball on Friday. That appeared to come in handy, as S-V played turnover-free ball.
That was a notable feat, considering there was ankle-deep water in some spots.
“We knew we had to come out here in the nasty rain and do what we did,” said running back Jaden Lance. “I love playing in this stuff.”
That was apparent from the moment he splashed down the right sideline on a 63-yard touchdown run with 4:31 left in the first quarter, giving the Red Devils a 14-0 lead. It was the first of three first half scores for Lance, who finished with a game-high 138 yards on 12 carries.
It was also the first of eight plays of at least 20 yards for S-V, which rolled up 340 total yards despite the brutal conditions. Junior Jordan Reynolds made the most of his three touches. He set up a touchdown with a 36-yard gallop, scored on a catch of 24 yards and rattled off a 62-yard touchdown run to open the second half.
Defensively, the Red Devils had their way with the Eagles’ run-first attack. They permitted just two first downs, both in the first half, and 30 total yards. In fact, Vienna-Goreville’s turnovers (4) doubled its first downs (2).
In its last two games, S-V outscored Hamilton County and V-G (0-5, 0-5) by a combined 104-0.
“Playing in the rain can level the playing field,” Shadowens said. “We worried about it, which is why we played with a wet ball in practice yesterday. We wanted to make it hard on them.”
Minutes after the game, standing next to the team bus with a muddy uniform and a big grin, Lance talked about his unusual senior year.
“Even back in January, I never would have thought we’d play six games,” he said. “It was a miracle. Our coach said it was a miracle, and I believe him.”