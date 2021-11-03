Where Are They Now? | Former Redbird Leonard Hopkins started at quarterback for Salukis

WEST FRANKFORT — This fall marks the 50th anniversary of West Frankfort's 10-1 season, tying the 1944 team for the most wins in school history.

The 1971 team had several key players whose collective performance enabled the Redbirds to finish in a three-way tie for the South Seven Conference championship with Herrin and Carbondale.

Leading the pack was senior quarterback Leonard Hopkins.

Blessed with a strong and accurate throwing arm, "Hoppy," as he was known by his teammates and fans, completed 50% of his passes (76-152) for 1,311 yards and 17 touchdowns, both school records at the time.

For his efforts, Hopkins, who stood 6-foot-2 and weighed 175, was selected All-Conference, All-South and Honorable Mention All-State at a time when there was only one classification. There was no playoff system in place until five years later.

"I guess you could say that playing Benton, our Franklin County rival, on Thanksgiving Day every year was our playoffs," said Hopkins, who recently retired as Vice President for Environmental at the Southern Illinois Power Cooperative at Lake of Egypt. "Eight days after that game, we were playing basketball."

Hopkins said he has only fond memories of his high school playing days and is especially proud of the '71 team's accomplishments against what he described as strong competition.

"In addition to Herrin and Carbondale, Mount Vernon was the defending South Seven champion. Beating them was really exciting. Centralia was huge. They had ends that stood 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-9. Johnston City and Du Quoin were also very good."

Hopkins had two primary targets to throw to in junior wide receiver Dave Broy and senior tight end Greg Mitchell. The pair caught 15 of the 17 touchdown passes for a combined 1,000 yards at a time when few teams threw the football. Like their quarterback, both were named All-State Honorable Mention.

The Redbirds also featured a 1,000-yard rusher in halfback Jack Warren, a load to bring down at 6-foot, 225 pounds with sprinter speed, having been clocked in 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Also in the backfield were running backs Gary Samples and John Crawford.

Providing protection for Hopkins and his backs was an offensive line of senior center Keith Roberts, senior guards Haskell Rightor and Taylor Hays, as well as junior tackles Steve Lindsey and David Sanders. Senior tackle Bruce Swinkunas also figured into the rotation. The boys up front allowed the Redbirds to not only pass for 1,300-plus yards but rush for 2,100 more.

"We had a good bunch of guys," Hopkins said. "A lot of us had played ball together since grade school. Basketball, baseball, football... we played it all. Sure, I miss the competition of those days, but even more so, I miss the camaraderie."

FCHS opened the '71 season with a 36-12 win over Cairo and followed up with a last-second 20-13 win over Johnston City.

In that game, the winning touchdown was scored on a fourth-and-goal play from the 8-yard line when Hopkins bootlegged around the right end and tossed to Mitchell for the score.

Week 3 was a tussle with defending S-7 champ, Mount Vernon. The Redbirds would prevail in this one, 34-20.

"I remember that game was touted as a battle of the tailbacks. The Rams had Larry James and we had Jack," Hopkins said. "We were down 14-0 and our coach (Paul Grammer) said why not throw the ball? I had no problem with that. I was calling most of the plays in the huddle anyway. We went on to score 34 points after that."

Hopkins enjoyed one of his best games as a varsity signal caller, completing 14-of-19 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

"There were college scouts in the stands that night to watch the running backs from both teams. It wasn't long after that, however that I got a call from SIU and was invited to visit the campus and see a game," Hopkins said.

The Redbirds improved to 4-0 with a 36-15 win over Marion. In that game, Hopkins passed for 213 yards and three touchdowns. FCHS next thumped Eldorado 30-0 and came from behind to nip Carbondale, 20-16, to go 6-0 before dropping its only contest of the fall to visiting Herrin, 35-12.

In that game, Tigers' halfback Rodney Jones galloped for a school-record 311 yards, including a 99-yard TD run. Hopkins was 11-19 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted twice.

"Penalties also cost us dearly in that game," Hopkins said.

The Redbirds bounced back in Week 8 to roll over Harrisburg 42-15. Hopkins threw for four touchdowns. They then blanked the Orphans of Centralia the next week, 20-0.

Unlike today, the regular season schedule often went 10 or 11 games.

In Week 10, West Frankfort slipped past Du Quoin in a very hard-fought game, 14-12, and completed its season with a 30-14 win over Benton on Thanksgiving Day.

Hopkins said that in addition to sharing the conference title, he vividly remembers the huge throngs of fans attending the games.

"Several of our home games at Johnson Field my senior year drew 4-to-5,000 fans and there were always that many when we played at Tabor Field in Benton, too," Hopkins said. "That's just the way it was back then. People went to the games. Today, things are completely different. Kids don't play games outside together like we did. We were always playing touch football at the city park, basketball or baseball. There was almost always a pickup game going on somewhere."

One of Hopkins' lifelong friends - Brad McLain - said his buddy was like family to him.

"We've been friends since the fifth grade," McLain said. "He took me in like a brother. Leonard has always been one of the nicest guys you would ever want to meet, a class guy."

McLain said the two played a lot of sandlot baseball and football together on the grounds of St. John's School in West Frankfort when in elementary school. The competitions carried over to junior high and high school. McLain was a defensive tackle with the Redbirds 10-1 team and earned Second Team All-Conference honors.

"What some people may not remember about Leonard is that he was young for his class. He matured late for that reason and didn't even start at quarterback until his senior year with us, but the skill set was always there," McLain said. "He had such a strong arm and was a quick thinker on his feet. And I never once heard him curse. He quickly became someone that a lot of us looked up to as a leader."

McLain said he can still remember Hopkins throwing footballs through a swinging tire in the front yard of his St. Louis Street home in an effort to sharpen his skills.

"Leonard worked hard at it, and before long, he became so accurate it was like shooting fish in a barrel. It was because of his ability to throw the ball so accurately, that our offense was so balanced. We were more than three yards and a cloud of dust."

From Redbird to Saluki

Hopkins didn't start as a freshman for SIU, but did see some playing time despite the fact that he was only 17 when the season started.

"It was the first year freshmen were eligible to play varsity football," Hopkins said. "The Vietnam War had just ended and some older guys were coming back to college, some to play ball. It was kind of scary at first as some of those guys were 24 or 25 years old. Believe me, playing at SIU was quite an eye opener for a boy from a small school in Southern Illinois."

Something a little less scary but new to Hopkins was switching from a drop-back passer to option quarterback before the start of his sophomore year.

"Coach (Dick) Towers wanted us to run the triple option. That was an offense that was becoming pretty popular at the time. I had never done anything like that before. It was quite an experience."

Hopkins said he was actually supposed to play baseball for Itchy Jones, as well as football at SIU.

"I was a pitcher and could throw the ball pretty hard, but when I moved up to Second Team quarterback in football by the end of my freshman year, Coach Towers had a conversation with me, telling me that my scholarship was for football, not baseball. I would have to play my baseball in the summer."

Hopkins received more playing time as a sophomore and also held the snap for extra-point kicks and field goals. On a couple of occasions, he tossed touchdown passes out of the formation.

As a junior, Hopkins split time as a starter with JUCO transfer Fred McAlley from New York.

But by his senior year in the fall of '75, Hopkins was the full-time starter. He completed 46-110 passes for 728 yards and two touchdowns. The Salukis were pretty thin in the talent department, posting an overall record of 1-9-1.

"Doug Weaver had replaced Dick Towers as head coach and I started every game," Hopkins said. "Coach Weaver had assisted Pepper Rogers at UCLA and served as SIU's athletic director for a year before being named the head football coach."

Hopkins said one of his most memorable moments as a senior was in defeat. After he rushed for a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter against visiting Indiana State in the last home game of the season at McAndrew Stadium, the Sycamores beat the Dawgs on a field goal as time expired. The ISU kicker had missed the first attempt, but a penalty on SIU gave the visitors from Terre Haute, Ind. a second chance.

"That was pretty tough to take at the time," Hopkins said.

Former teammate Andre Herrera said Hopkins was a dropback quarterback who got forced into running a wishbone offense which wasn't best suited for his skills. In short, the Salukis didn't call many pass plays.

"Leonard could squat down on his knees and throw the ball nearly the entire length of the field. He had that great an arm. I think Coach Weaver made a big mistake when we went to the wishbone that season," said Herrera, an SIU Hall of Fame running back. "That should not have been our primary offense."

Herrera said what made Hopkins special in his eyes was his leadership on the field.

"Even though we didn't do well as a team, he never accepted losing and commanded respect in our huddle. No matter how things were going on the field, he stayed positive. Every single game."

Herrera said he considers Hopkins to be a dear friend.

"I just have so much respect for him as a man. He always made me feel welcome when I was around him. He came from a small school, but there was never any hint of racism with him. Just a pure gentleman."

Hopkins went on to earn a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from SIU and was the lone student on a hiring committee that brought Rey Dempsey to the university as the next football coach and Gale Sayers as the new athletic director in 1976.

Upon graduation, Hopkins worked as a maintenance manager for the Kerr-McGee coal mine; served as regional manager for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency; operated his own machine shop; and finally landed a job with the SI Power Cooperative, where he was employed for 25 years. He was a safety director before retiring as Vice President of Environmental.

In his spare time, Hopkins helped coach quarterbacks at FCHS for a few years and enjoyed playing summer baseball with his older brother, George, in a 30-and-over league.

Hopkins and his wife, the former Lisa Proctor of Zeigler, have been married for 42 years. They have two adult sons - John and Daniel. Both work for Starkey Hearing Aids. John resides in St. Louis and Daniel in Minneapolis. There are also two granddaughters to spend time with.

