Former Carterville tight end Luke Ford inks partnership with WWE

As a kid, former Carterville tight end Luke Ford moved around a lot due to his father being in the Army, but one thing was a constant in the Ford household – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Whether it’d be watching the weekly Raw and Smackdown programs on TV or practicing those moves on his brother, wrestling was a constant in Ford’s childhood.

“It didn’t really matter where we were because if it was on, we’d watch it. We’d practice moves on each other and my mom would get mad at us for jumping off stuff, breaking something, putting a hole in the wall or whatever,” Ford said. “As I got older, I started working on football but that’s definitely a childhood memory that I’ve carried throughout whatever state I lived in.”

Now at the University of Illinois, Ford has gotten an opportunity to put that childhood practice into reality as he signed on to be a “Next In Line” partner with the WWE.

The NIL Program was announced last year, following the NCAA’s landmark announcement of the Name, Image and Likeness policy that allows student athletes to profit off their own brand. University of Minnesota and Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson was the first to agree to a NIL partnership with the largest professional wrestling promotion in the world and has already been featured in a segment in this year’s Wrestlemania.

While that is far off for Ford – and his dream of playing in the NFL is still the main goal currently – he can’t help but be excited for this opportunity.

“I couldn’t believe it when it happened,” he said. “I didn’t think this would be a possibility because usually in life you only get one chance to do something you really want to do. For me, that’s always been the NFL and now I have an opportunity to do this. First things first, I want to get to the NFL and do that for as long as I can, but to be able to have a backup plan and a foot in the door with the WWE now is awesome.”

Fresno State basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder were the biggest names to come out of WWE’s first NIL class – as the pair of twin sisters had gained a massive following on social media platforms like TikTok, making them the highest paid of any NCAA athletes in the immediate aftermath of the NIL policy being enacted. But the class also featured athletes from several different sports – track and field, wrestling and, of course, football.

If Ford does find himself in the squared circle, he certainly wouldn’t be the first person to transition from the gridiron to the wrestling ring. While big names like the Rock and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came from college football to pro wrestling, the business was in their family. Other names like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (Ford’s favorite growing up), Goldberg and Big E – all World Champions in their own right – all made the move without any history in pro wrestling.

Through WWE’s Next In Line program, Ford can still focus on his football career at U of I but have access to a lot of resources at the WWE’s disposal. Perhaps the most important for his prospect as a future WWE Superstar is access to the Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. where the next crop of wrestlers featured on TV eventually move to the developmental brand NXT 2.0. Recently, the WWE has shifted focus from bringing in experienced veterans from the independent wrestling scene to bringing in younger athletes from other sports who have a bigger frame – which suits the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Ford perfectly.

But formal training in the ring isn’t the only benefit to partnering with the sports entertainment giant. Ford had already built a strong brand for himself on social media – which is what initially drew WWE to him in the first place. But through the Next In Line program, WWE offers help with building that brand as well as media and communications training, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations – all things WWE excels at. At the completion of the program, Ford can earn an opportunity for a WWE contract.

“They had thousands and thousands of athletes apply and try to get in but they wanted me and reached out to me,” Ford explained the process. “I was super stoked. Told them I’d do whatever I can, asked what they needed from me. I sent them a couple of videos and they loved it.”

The whole process was in the works for “about two months” but it wasn’t until a week before the June 13 announcement that Ford knew for sure that he was in. The hardest part, he said, was keeping that a secret.

“I wanted to call everybody in my phone and tell them. I knew I had to hold it and wait for them to post it,” he said. “Now that it’s out, my phone has been off the hook with all my friends calling me. All my teammates told me they could definitely see me doing that after I’m done with the NFL.”

While Ford admits that his number one goal is getting to the NFL – and he figures to have an expanded role in the Illini’s offense this year – he says the WWE partnership does take a little bit of that pressure off since he does have a pathway to another dream job. However, he also knows that the pressure on a WWE Superstar is the same, if not more, than an NFL tight end.

“In football, if you make a mistake, it’s not as much of a spotlight as if you potentially jump off a ladder and miss,” he said with a laugh.

For now, all that’s left for him to do is something he’s been working at his whole life – figuring out what his finishing move will be.

“I have not (decided on a move yet), but am I putting thought into now? Yes,” he said.

