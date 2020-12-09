Former Du Quoin pole vaulter runs Elevate Therapy & Performance in Carbondale

DU QUOIN — Cody Doerflein always let his pole vaulting do the talking going back to his days with the Indians.

Life was simple for Doerflein after graduating from Du Quoin High School in 2008. Going to SIU on a track and field scholarship was the cherry on top of the two state championships won as an individual during his junior and senior years of high school.

Doerflein spent four years reaching new heights with the Salukis before graduating in 2012 with his Psychology Degree. After that, he decided to continue pole vaulting at Arkansas State where he entered a Master’s Program in Exercise Science.

Fast forward to the present and you can find Doerflein, his wife Caitlyn (a Harrisburg native), and their four fuzzy cats living in De Soto as business owners during a pandemic. After spending roughly seven years living away from Jackson County, Doerflein always believed his calling was to give back to the community that helped him during his childhood.

Doerflein and his wife opened Elevate Therapy & Performance in Carbondale just as the coronavirus pandemic took off. The married couple's goals of providing physical therapy services and performance training to the Southern Illinois region was quickly put to test by factors outside of their control.