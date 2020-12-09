Former Du Quoin pole vaulter runs Elevate Therapy & Performance in Carbondale

DU QUOIN — Cody Doerflein always let his pole vaulting do the talking going back to his days with the Indians.
Life was simple for Doerflein after graduating from Du Quoin High School in 2008. Going to SIU on a track and field scholarship was the cherry on top of the two state championships won as an individual during his junior and senior years of high school.
Doerflein spent four years reaching new heights with the Salukis before graduating in 2012 with his Psychology Degree. After that, he decided to continue pole vaulting at Arkansas State where he entered a Master’s Program in Exercise Science.
Fast forward to the present and you can find Doerflein, his wife Caitlyn (a Harrisburg native), and their four fuzzy cats living in De Soto as business owners during a pandemic. After spending roughly seven years living away from Jackson County, Doerflein always believed his calling was to give back to the community that helped him during his childhood.
Doerflein and his wife opened Elevate Therapy & Performance in Carbondale just as the coronavirus pandemic took off. The married couple's goals of providing physical therapy services and performance training to the Southern Illinois region was quickly put to test by factors outside of their control.
“We had always planned on opening in either late October or early November of 2019,” Doerflein said. “When we first opened up that first month and a half was really rough. It made you think it would either take off or I’d become a barista somewhere.
“That’s nothing against barista’s either, I just enjoy drinking coffee.”
One could say Doerflein earned his thick skin through his years of competition. Perhaps it was from competing on some of those Al Martin teams in Du Quoin. Doerflein still remembers Martin’s old school styles of coaching.
“Coach Martin was the type of guy that you wanted to work for,” Doerflein said. “He was always straight to the point and instilled that into his players.”
Doerflein grew up on the west side of the tracks in Du Quoin as a kid wearing baggy shorts and a cut up t-shirt. That wasn’t a challenge he thought many coaches would be willing to take on.
That was until Doerflein met John Gross. Just recently retired from DHS, Gross served as the school’s assistant track and football coach during Doerflein’s high school days. Doerflein played strong safety for the Indians before deciding to give up cardio sports like football and basketball in order to work on his jumping.
Doerflein still remembers the first time he showed up to track practice where he saw Gross conducting drills in the sandpit.
“Coach Gross was probably more valuable for me because I interacted with him on a day-to-day basis,” Doerflein said. “I still think back to what made him believe he could make an athlete out of a kid like me.
“That relationship there prepared me the most because he was almost like that second father figure. He was the guy who taught me how to conduct myself at meets and made sure I had my NCAA requirements to compete at a D1 school.”
Doerflein now offers performance training and nutrition training as a physical therapist. The principles he operates on resemble methods of his former coaches — getting people moving well before they move often, and building relationships.
Soon after Gov. J.B. Pritzker moved the state into Phase 3 of his ‘Restore Illinois’ plan, Doerflein saw his biggest increase of patients. He credited Quatro’s Deep Pan Pizza for creating the foot traffic he needed to create business as neighbors on West Freeman Street.
“Right now we’re doing okay,” Doerflein said. “If we can just keep the lights on through this first year we’d be pretty happy with that.”
The community's influence was there for Doerflein as a high school and college track athlete. This is his way of giving back while creating opportunities for himself.
Doerflein doesn’t lack future goals. His plans include searching for as many opportunities possible to help grow his business. If everything goes well he’d like to get involved at the high school level, or consider going back to school if SIU opens up a PT program.
“If it wasn’t for the folks in my life I wouldn’t have even gone to college, so with health care I always thought I could do a little bit of a better job…especially with the athletes,” Doerflein said.
