Former Saluki Sam Coonrod makes headlines for refusing to kneel

CARBONDALE — Former SIU pitcher Sam Coonrod was the only San Francisco Giant to not take a knee during a moment of silence Thursday night before his team took on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Coonrod, a second-year reliever, told NBC Sports after the game he was a Christian and "can't kneel before anything besides God." He also said he could not agree with some of the things he had heard about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I'm a Christian, like I said, and I just can't get on board with a couple of things that I have read about Black Lives Matter," Coonrod said. "How they lean toward Marxism and they've said some negative things about the nuclear family. I just can't get on board with that."

Coonrod said he did not have a chance to talk to teammates, including African-American outfielder Jaylin Davis, a leading voice in recent weeks, before the game because he did not know about the display until very late in the day. Coonrod said he decided he could not kneel, and "it was too late" at that point to talk to anyone about the decision.

Several Giants kneeled during the national anthem. The Dodgers' Mookie Betts was the only Los Angeles player to take a knee during the anthem.