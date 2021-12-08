 Skip to main content
Former SIU coach named among top 100

Former SIU swimming and diving coach Bob Steele was named one of the top 100 coaches of all time as part of the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America's Centennial Celebration.

Steele guided the Salukis from 1973-84, earning six National Independent championships and 10 top 20 finishes. SIU swimmers picked up 56 All-American honors while he was in charge of the program.

Steele also coached internationally for the United States during his illustrious career. The 1961 SIU alum was a team captain during his swimming/diving career and earned induction into the SIU Hall of Fame in 1997.

— The Southern

