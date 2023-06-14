You can take the boy out of Southern Illinois but you can’t completely take the Southern Illinois out of the boy.

“When I retire,” Gerry Glasco said Monday, “I’m coming home to Southern Illinois.”

But as Glasco figures it, he still has years before he makes his final homecoming. There is, after all, a softball program to coach into the Women’s College World Series.

Glasco is coming off a breakthrough season at Louisiana, which gave its avid fans a season they’ll savor for a while. The Ragin’ Cajuns toppled LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional to reach their first Super-Regional in Glasco’s six years at the helm.

That they lost 2-0 at No. 7 national seed Washington is, at least for this year, besides the point. Louisiana got one over on its instate rival an hour east on the map and worlds apart in terms of funding and resources.

In a state that has three very good programs – McNeese State would have been the Ragin’ Cajuns’ Super-Regional opponent had it not hacked up a seven-run seventh inning at Washington in a regional championship game – Louisiana won bragging rights for a year.

And it might be longer, as Glasco hints. His team returns eight starters in 2024, including pitcher Sam Landry, who won 39 games the last two years.

“We’ve won 81 straight conference series,” he said. “This program has been to the (NCAA) Tournament every year since the turn of the century. Alabama or Oklahoma might have the only fans that support their program as feverishly as ours do. We’ll have 1,500 for a Wednesday night (non-conference) game and an SEC school might have 200.”

Glasco’s rise from a junior high school head coach/high school assistant at Johnston City as recent as 15 years ago to one of the nation’s top Division I coaching positions is a story that would be told endlessly were this men’s basketball or football.

A combination of factors enabled Glasco to make the jump from the Black Diamond Conference to a top 15 program. His work as a coach for elite travel ball programs, plus time serving as one of Lyndell Zanotti’s assistants at Johnston City, propelled him on Lu Harris’ staff at Georgia before the 2009 season.

Glasco mentions the influence of Zanotti, plus his mid-1970s baseball and basketball coach at Crab Orchard, Richard Powers, as reasons why he’s been able to climb the coaching ladder.

“Richard Powers had a tremendous influence on the way I coach,” Glasco said. “Getting to play for him was a lucky break in my life. We spent so much time together.”

After six years at Georgia, where he became the associate head coach in 2012, Glasco moved on to Jo Evans’ staff at Texas A&M in 2015. Following a three-year stint, he accepted an associate head coach spot at Auburn in the fall of 2017 before the Louisiana job suddenly came open after Michael Lotief was fired for creating a hostile working environment by subjecting student-athletes and co-workers to vulgar language, as well as verbal and physical assault.

Glasco took over at Louisiana just before Thanksgiving in 2017 and has averaged more than 42 wins a year, which includes the shortened 2020 COVID-19 season. This year’s team finished 50-16.

But none of those 50 wins thrilled him like the one Eastern Illinois recorded in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game last month. That’s because the Panthers are guided by his oldest daughter, Tara Archibald.

Glasco still remembers EIU’s last three outs as though he were alongside Tara in the dugout.

“That was more exciting for me than winning the regional,” he said, practically bursting with pride over the phone lines. “We were playing our conference tournament championship game right after hers ended and I walked out to the foul line for the Anthem right after the last out.

“As a dad, that’s beyond anything happening with one of my teams.”

Glasco said one of ESPN’s announcers working the Baton Rouge regional told him that he and Archibald are the first father-daughter combo to take different teams to the NCAA Tournament in years. Given what he has returning, a WCWS trip next year or the year isn’t that far-fetched.

Even if the deck is stacked against mid-majors, the Ragin’ Cajuns have a program built to last. And the guy from Crab Orchard who’s running it has the material to make it to Oklahoma City.

“It’s never been more difficult to be a mid-major than now,” Glasco said. “But we have a tremendous tradition and our administration is invested in winning. Our president is at every game and all our games are on local radio, home and away.

“A lot of colleges don’t put that full effort into winning. Ours does. There’s a loud message – Gerry Glasco, you have to win.”

And he does.