Frontier League adds Tri-City ValleyCats as 16th member

For the Frontier League, it was the equivalent of a late Christmas present.

The league found a 16th member on Thursday when it welcomed the Tri-City ValleyCats of Troy, N.Y. Tri-City was one of the affiliated franchises excised from Minor League Baseball by Major League Baseball's decision to cut roughly a fourth of its farm clubs.

With the addition of Tri-City, the Frontier League gets one of the minor leagues' top draws. The ValleyCats averaged more than 4,000 fans per game from 2008-18 at 4,500-seat Bruno Stadium. They were an affiliate of the Houston Astros for 19 years.

The Albany (N.Y.) Times-Union reported that the franchise and league agreed to a three-year contract. The Atlantic League also pursued Tri-City, but the franchise felt the Frontier League offered it a better deal.

Tri-City will slot into the Can-Am Division, where it will join fellow expansion team Ottawa. It's not known if the Frontier League will look to add any more franchises prior to the start of its season. It hopes to open the gates in mid-May, although its 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

