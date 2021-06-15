Frontier League Baseball | Austin fires no-hitter in debut with Miners

AVON, Ohio — Talk about your great first impressions.
Miners pitcher Michael Austin’s debut game couldn’t have gone much better. All the righthander did was author the franchise’s third no-hitter, stopping the Lake Erie Crushers 2-0 Tuesday night in the nightcap of a Frontier League doubleheader.
Austin threw 62 of his 89 pitches for strikes in the seven-inning contest, walking two and fanning five. Acquired from Washington in a trade last week, Austin became the first righty in franchise history to toss a no-no. Rick Teasley threw the first no-hitter in 2014 and Matt Bywater delivered the second one in 2015.
Austin didn’t have a nervous moment in the seventh. Isaac Benard flied out to Jared Mang in shallow left for the first out, Trevor Achenbach was retired on a tapper back to the mound and Bryan De La Rosa bounced out to shortstop Yeltsin Gudino for the final out.
Austin said after the game it was his first no-hitter at any level.
“I just tried to compete and didn’t try to change too much,” he said of the seventh inning. “I wanted to attack and be aggressive. I knew I had it in the fifth and tried to stay in the moment as best as I could. When I got through the sixth, I thought to myself, ‘This might just happen.’”
It was the league’s first complete game no-hitter since Evansville’s Shane Weedman stopped Southern Illinois 4-0 on May 13, 2016.
Miners manager Mike Pinto gushed over Austin’s team debut.
“What an incredible achievement,” Pinto said. “He came to us in a situation where he wasn’t being used with Washington and they wanted to move him to the bullpen. We claimed him on waivers and were able to work out a trade.
“He fits the mold of the pitcher we like – pound the zone ahd challenge hitters.”
Southern Illinois dropped the opener 1-0 despite a complete-game two-hitter by Gunnar Kines. Lake Erie’s only run came in the sixth, thanks to two of the Miners’ three errors.
Earlier in the day, Southern Illinois lost reliever Kyle Hinton when his contract was purchased by the Washington Nationals. Hinton was 1-3 with a 1.86 earned run average in eight appearances for the Miners, winning in relief on Sunday against Florence.
Southern Illinois and Lake Erie continue their four-game series Wednesday night at 6:05 p.m.