Frontier League Baseball | Austin fires no-hitter in debut with Miners

AVON, Ohio — Talk about your great first impressions.

Miners pitcher Michael Austin’s debut game couldn’t have gone much better. All the righthander did was author the franchise’s third no-hitter, stopping the Lake Erie Crushers 2-0 Tuesday night in the nightcap of a Frontier League doubleheader.

Austin threw 62 of his 89 pitches for strikes in the seven-inning contest, walking two and fanning five. Acquired from Washington in a trade last week, Austin became the first righty in franchise history to toss a no-no. Rick Teasley threw the first no-hitter in 2014 and Matt Bywater delivered the second one in 2015.

Austin didn’t have a nervous moment in the seventh. Isaac Benard flied out to Jared Mang in shallow left for the first out, Trevor Achenbach was retired on a tapper back to the mound and Bryan De La Rosa bounced out to shortstop Yeltsin Gudino for the final out.

Austin said after the game it was his first no-hitter at any level.

“I just tried to compete and didn’t try to change too much,” he said of the seventh inning. “I wanted to attack and be aggressive. I knew I had it in the fifth and tried to stay in the moment as best as I could. When I got through the sixth, I thought to myself, ‘This might just happen.’”