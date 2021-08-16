Frontier League Baseball | Better late than never for Flete, Miners

It seems likely that Flete’s average will only go up as he continues to accrue at-bats against live pitching. Given his track record and Southern Illinois’ need for offense to make a run, Flete probably isn’t going to be jerked in and out of the lineup unless he experiences an 0-for-20 or something really unlikely.

His activation makes this team as good as it’s going to get in its current form. It was never really as whole as Pinto envisioned in the spring. Craig Massey never came close to his career numbers before winding up on the suspended list in late July, while Gianfranco Wawoe unsuccessfully battled injuries in what’s been a lost year for him to this point.

The hope is that Flete, who batted .360 in 2019, catches fire and sparks the lineup below him. Given what this season has been, it’s either that or bust.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Losing two of three at Joliet, the league’s worst team, only makes this six-game homestand even more crucial. The Miners take on Evansville Tuesday through Thursday before welcoming Schaumburg for the weekend.