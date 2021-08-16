Frontier League Baseball | Better late than never for Flete, Miners

From the better late than never department, we bring you Bryant Flete’s 2021 baseball season.
After 66 games, countless sessions of batting practice and about 2 ½ months of waiting for his temporary visa to be approved, the 28-year old Venezuelan finally got to make his season debut for the Miners on Aug. 10 in Evansville.
That Flete was just 5-for-26 in his first week of what will be a five-week season, barring a hot streak down the stretch that carries Southern Illinois to the Frontier League’s West Division title, might have been expected.
After all, even though manager Mike Pinto said that Flete could fall out of bed and hit a line drive during his enforced layoff, it does take time for a hitter to round into form and become what Flete has been for most of his career.
Simply put, Flete is the catalyst this attack has lacked at times.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time for him to get his timing down; it’s only natural,” Pinto said Monday. “But it’s great to have him back.”
Judging from one week, Flete’s eye remains discerning. He walked four times, a rate similar to his 2019 stint with the Miners, when he drew 22 free passes in 150 at-bats before being sold to the Cincinnati Reds’ organization on July 4.
It seems likely that Flete’s average will only go up as he continues to accrue at-bats against live pitching. Given his track record and Southern Illinois’ need for offense to make a run, Flete probably isn’t going to be jerked in and out of the lineup unless he experiences an 0-for-20 or something really unlikely.
His activation makes this team as good as it’s going to get in its current form. It was never really as whole as Pinto envisioned in the spring. Craig Massey never came close to his career numbers before winding up on the suspended list in late July, while Gianfranco Wawoe unsuccessfully battled injuries in what’s been a lost year for him to this point.
The hope is that Flete, who batted .360 in 2019, catches fire and sparks the lineup below him. Given what this season has been, it’s either that or bust.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Losing two of three at Joliet, the league’s worst team, only makes this six-game homestand even more crucial. The Miners take on Evansville Tuesday through Thursday before welcoming Schaumburg for the weekend.
Southern Illinois’ 3-3 road trip to Evansville and Joliet could have been 5-1 or even 6-0. It blew 6-2 and 8-6 leads Wednesday night in a 9-8, 10-inning loss to the Otters, then dropped the rubber game at Joliet on Sunday by falling 5-2 in home run derby.
After walloping the Slammers 12-3 Friday night, the Miners managed just two runs for the series’ remainder.
“I thought we hit the ball hard on Sunday but the wind was howling in,” Pinto said. “Joliet’s park is a lot like Wrigley Field. It’s a great hitter’s park or a great pitcher’s park, depending on the wind.”
For most of the year, Pinto and his players could correctly say that there’s plenty of time left. With three-fourths of the season played, the Miners can no longer play that card. They are 38-34 and 6 ½ games behind Evansville.
“Winning two of three allows us to gain a game, but at this point, it’s like kicking the can down the road,” Pinto said. “We need to go make a dent in that deficit now. We don’t have a lot of time remaining.”
The other problem is that before they can catch the Otters, the Miners must jump over Florence. That won’t be easy, because the Y’Alls are 5 ½ games ahead of them with a game in hand. If both Evansville and Florence play .500 ball down the stretch, Southern Illinois would have to finish at least 18-6 or 19-5 to overtake both.