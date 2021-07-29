Frontier League Baseball | Brocato leads Miners past Schaumburg

MARION — With a cycle at stake, Anthony Brocato hit the ball, put his bat down and ran as hard as he could.
“I told someone that I figured I had to hit the ball to the Toyota sign or the 811 sign,” he said.
Brocato’s liner found the right-center field gap, making a beeline for the 811 sign and his date with one of baseball’s rarest feats.
Then the ball and the bouncy turf at Rent One Park betrayed him, sending his potential triple for the cycle bouncing over the fence for a rulebook double.
Still, Brocato wasn’t about to complain about a 4-for-4, two-double, four-RBI night Thursday that led the Miners past Schaumburg 8-2.
“Definitely not going to complain much at all,” he said.
That was about the only thing that didn’t go right for Southern Illinois (31-25) as it closed a nine-game homestand with a 6-3 mark, taking two of three from Florence, Windy City and the Boomers (31-25). It is 3 ½ games behind first place Evansville in the West Division as it heads to southern Indiana this weekend for a four-game series.
Manager Mike Pinto would have liked to sweep a series or two, but was pleased with the last nine games.
“We keep talking about winning series,” he said, “and we won two out of three in every series.”
Michael Austin (3-4) grinded out six innings on a brutally hot night, yielding four hits and a run to earn the win. He fanned five and walked three, throwing his 102nd pitch of the game past Matt Bottcher to end the sixth.
The main storyline at game time was the weather. With 90-degree temperatures and 72 percent humidity, the heat index was a stifling 108 degrees. Both teams opted out of batting practice on the field, taking their pregame cuts in the cage near the clubhouses.
Austin and Ketchie each raced through the first three innings in 34 minutes. They got a spate of first-pitch outs from hitters who seemed pretty eager to take their cuts and head back for the relative coolness of their dugouts.
Schaumburg broke the scoring seal in the fourth when Angelo Gumbs stroked a two-out RBI single to center. But Austin may have turned the tide later in the inning when he stranded the bases loaded, getting Luke Becker on a routine fly ball to center.
“I think that was the key to the game,” Pinto said. “If they get a hit there, they get some more momentum. We hadn’t figured out their pitcher to that point in the game.”
The game’s remainder was pretty much all Miners, all the time. Brocato gave them the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth when he lined an 0-1 pitch from Ketchie over the Ryan Bird banner in left with Ian Walters aboard after a two-out single.
While Austin kept the Boomers’ potent offense in check, Southern Illinois blew it open in the fifth. Yeltsin Gudino’s one-out sacrifice fly plated Arturo Nieto from third for a 3-1 lead. Then things really escalated.
After Earley walked, Ariel Sandoval grounded a single up the middle to score Carson Bartels. Ian Walters’ potential inning-ending bouncer to first struck the bag and caromed high enough to enable him to beat it out for an infield hit.
Brocato poked a two-run single to left, followed by Luke Mangieri’s two-run triple into the right field corner. Suddenly, the lead was 8-1 and the game was in the bag.
Ketchie (0-5) was charged with all eight runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking one and fanning one.
Four relievers picked up the last nine outs for the Miners.