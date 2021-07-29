Frontier League Baseball | Brocato leads Miners past Schaumburg

Michael Austin (3-4) grinded out six innings on a brutally hot night, yielding four hits and a run to earn the win. He fanned five and walked three, throwing his 102nd pitch of the game past Matt Bottcher to end the sixth.

The main storyline at game time was the weather. With 90-degree temperatures and 72 percent humidity, the heat index was a stifling 108 degrees. Both teams opted out of batting practice on the field, taking their pregame cuts in the cage near the clubhouses.

Austin and Ketchie each raced through the first three innings in 34 minutes. They got a spate of first-pitch outs from hitters who seemed pretty eager to take their cuts and head back for the relative coolness of their dugouts.

Schaumburg broke the scoring seal in the fourth when Angelo Gumbs stroked a two-out RBI single to center. But Austin may have turned the tide later in the inning when he stranded the bases loaded, getting Luke Becker on a routine fly ball to center.

“I think that was the key to the game,” Pinto said. “If they get a hit there, they get some more momentum. We hadn’t figured out their pitcher to that point in the game.”