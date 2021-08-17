Frontier League Baseball | Cunningham stifles Otters, leads Miners to win

MARION — It took an inning or two, but Chase Cunningham found his rhythm and stifled explosive Evansville for the second straight start. And this time, he got the win out of it.
Firing seven shutout innings Tuesday night, Cunningham led the Miners to a 2-0 win over the West Division-leading Otters at Rent One Park, cutting their deficit to 5 ½ games with 23 games left in the season.
Cunningham allowed just four hits, walked one and fanned seven in improving to 4-3. Blake Stelzer and Joey Pulido picked up the final six outs, Pulido earning his fifth save.
“Sometimes, guys have to be guys,” Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto said. “Chase is a guy for us. He pitched like an ace when we needed him to pitch like an ace after a tough loss.”
When Cunningham last saw Evansville (44-28) on Thursday night at Bosse Field, he checked it on six hits and a run over seven innings, leaving with a 3-1 lead. The Otters rallied against the bullpen to force extra innings before the Miners won in the 10th inning.
There would be no late rally by Evansville, not with Cunningham and catcher Arturo Nieto teaming up to keep the ball off the bat’s barrel.
“Attacking is hands down the most important thing,” Cunningham said. “Don’t give them a breath, and then you are more successful than if you just let them hit.”
Pitching and defense dominated most of the night, as it figured to do with two good pitchers on the mound. The Miners’ first run came as the result of a pair of Evansville mistakes in the bottom of the second inning.
Jared Mang worked a walk on a 3-1 pitch that just missed inside, inspiring Braden Scott to fire his arms up into the air in disgust. Arturo Nieto then lined an 0-1 offering into right-center that Elijah MacNamee raced for, only to come up short. The route that MacNamee took enabled the ball to bounce past him and roll to the fence, Mang scoring easily from first.
Aside from that, Southern Illinois spent the game’s remainder building rallies and then failing to convert. It got men to first and second in the first with two outs, only to have Ian Walters whiff for the first of three times to quash the threat.
Yeltsin Gudino and Nolan Earley started the third with singles, but Ariel Sandoval bounced into a 3-6 double play and Walters chased a high fastball for the third out. Another first and second opportunity in the fourth ended with Nieto’s 5-3 double play ball.
In the fifth, Gudino doubled to left with one out for his third hit. But Earley popped up a hanging breaking ball to second and Sandoval’s deep drive to left-center was hauled in on the warning track.
The Miners picked up a critical insurance run in the seventh when second baseman J.R. Davis booted Bryant Flete’s one-out bouncer. The ball caromed into short center field, enabling Mang to score from second.
The Otters didn’t create as many chances against Cunningham. Their best opportunities occurred in the fourth and seventh, but he came up with big pitches.
In the fourth, Riley Krane laced a two-out double to right-center and reached third on a wild pitch. But Cunningham gutted out a nine-pitch duel with Davis, inducing a grounder to second.
With two outs in the seventh, Davis drilled a two-out double off the fence in right-center. However, Cunningham wasted little time stranding him as he got Dakota Phillips to bounce out to first on his 105th and last pitch of the night.
“Take a deep breath,” Cunningham said of his approach to getting out of both jams. “I told myself, ‘You have this.’ Just make a pitch and you’ll be alright.”
Scott (5-3) scattered seven hits across his seven innings, allowing just one earned run and three walks while whiffing six.
The series continues Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. with Gunnar Kines (2-3, 4.03) pitching for Southern Illinois against Polo Portela (7-1, 3.55).