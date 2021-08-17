Frontier League Baseball | Cunningham stifles Otters, leads Miners to win

Pitching and defense dominated most of the night, as it figured to do with two good pitchers on the mound. The Miners’ first run came as the result of a pair of Evansville mistakes in the bottom of the second inning.

Jared Mang worked a walk on a 3-1 pitch that just missed inside, inspiring Braden Scott to fire his arms up into the air in disgust. Arturo Nieto then lined an 0-1 offering into right-center that Elijah MacNamee raced for, only to come up short. The route that MacNamee took enabled the ball to bounce past him and roll to the fence, Mang scoring easily from first.

Aside from that, Southern Illinois spent the game’s remainder building rallies and then failing to convert. It got men to first and second in the first with two outs, only to have Ian Walters whiff for the first of three times to quash the threat.

Yeltsin Gudino and Nolan Earley started the third with singles, but Ariel Sandoval bounced into a 3-6 double play and Walters chased a high fastball for the third out. Another first and second opportunity in the fourth ended with Nieto’s 5-3 double play ball.

In the fifth, Gudino doubled to left with one out for his third hit. But Earley popped up a hanging breaking ball to second and Sandoval’s deep drive to left-center was hauled in on the warning track.