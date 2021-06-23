Frontier League Baseball | Earley homer gives Miners victory

MARION — One Nolan Earley homer was good enough for the Miners to win the opener of their Frontier League doubleheader Wednesday night with Gateway at Rent One Park.
After the teams played to a 6-6 tie through eight innings, the batting practice pitchers came out and no one could clear the fences except for Earley. On his fourth swing, Earley yanked one off the SIU billboard behind the right field wall.
Southern Illinois improved to 11-13 with its third straight win despite hacking up 3-0 and 6-3 cushions. The Grizzlies fell to 8-16.
Most of the game followed a simple plot: The Miners build a three-run lead, then blow said advantage with a combination of poor pitching and leaky defense.
In the second, John Cable initiated scoring with a sacrifice to left field that was just deep enough for Ian Walters to beat the throw home. Anthony Brocato followed with a booming two-run triple off the fence in left-center that easily plated Jared Mang and Carson Bartels.
That held up until the fourth, when Gateway required just one hit to even the score. That hit was a two-run triple off the right field fence by Dylan Jones that scored Jose Rosario and Justin Jones. A first-and-third double steal, teamed with a wild throw to second by Cable, tied the game.
Southern Illinois offered plenty of other gifts in the inning, such as a leadoff walk, a botched double play ball thanks to a poor throw to second and a hit batter.
The Miners regained the lead in their half of the fourth with some two-out work. Yeltsin Gudino punched an RBI single to right-center that chased Cable home, followed by Luke Mangieri’s high-hop infield single up the middle that scored Craig Massey.
An inning later, Bartels upped the lead to 6-3 when he flared a single to short right that plated Nolan Earley, who singled and stole second. With Stevie Ledesma, who hadn’t allowed a run in 12 innings, on the mound, that cushion looked safe.
However, Ledesma suddenly lost his mojo in the sixth as the Grizzlies pieced together another three-run rally that included more Southern Illinois largesse. Nick Rotola singled home the first run and Jay Prather cut the lead to one two batters later with an infield out. Chase Vallot’s liner to left dropped in just in front of Jared Mang to make it 6-6.
The Miners responded by filling the bases in their half of the sixth, wasting a leadoff single by Brocato. He stole second and reached third on an infield out, but Gudino popped up with the infield in. After intentional walks to Mangieri and Walters, Mang hacked at the first pitch and fouled out to first.
Neither team could cash in their “ghost” runner in the eighth. Joey Pulido stranded Gateway’s Dustin Woodcock at third after whiffing Abdiel Diaz and getting Prather to fly out. The Miners got men to first and second with two outs, but Walters swung through a Carter Hayes fastball to send the teams to the home run derby.
Southern Illinois starter Zac Westcott lasted four innings, permitting five hits and three runs, two of which were earned. He walked two and fanned two.
Grizzlies righthander Jorge Tavarez pitched five innings, yielding six runs off eight hits and four walks with one strikeout.
The second game started after press time.