Frontier League Baseball | Earley homer gives Miners victory

The Miners regained the lead in their half of the fourth with some two-out work. Yeltsin Gudino punched an RBI single to right-center that chased Cable home, followed by Luke Mangieri’s high-hop infield single up the middle that scored Craig Massey.

An inning later, Bartels upped the lead to 6-3 when he flared a single to short right that plated Nolan Earley, who singled and stole second. With Stevie Ledesma, who hadn’t allowed a run in 12 innings, on the mound, that cushion looked safe.

However, Ledesma suddenly lost his mojo in the sixth as the Grizzlies pieced together another three-run rally that included more Southern Illinois largesse. Nick Rotola singled home the first run and Jay Prather cut the lead to one two batters later with an infield out. Chase Vallot’s liner to left dropped in just in front of Jared Mang to make it 6-6.

The Miners responded by filling the bases in their half of the sixth, wasting a leadoff single by Brocato. He stole second and reached third on an infield out, but Gudino popped up with the infield in. After intentional walks to Mangieri and Walters, Mang hacked at the first pitch and fouled out to first.