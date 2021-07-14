Frontier League Baseball | Earley leads Miners to sixth straight win

The Southern Illinois Miners got another big day from Nolan Earley on Tuesday night at Windy City, as the veteran went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs at the plate to lead the team to a 5-3 victory over the ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field in Crestwood, their sixth in a row and eighth in their last nine games overall.

Earley began the scoring in the top of the first with a man on base against ThunderBolts ace Tyler Thornton (4-5), blasting a two-run home run to right field to make it 2-0 Miners. Zac Westcott (5-1) then took the early lead and ran with it, pitching four scoreless innings to begin the ballgame before allowing a leadoff solo home run in the fifth to Windy City first baseman Rob Weissheier, making the score 2-1.

Windy City also threatened to tie the game in the frame on Zach Racusin’s two-out single to left field, but Anthony Brocato threw out John Sechen at the plate to end the inning and preserve the Miners’ lead. Southern Illinois would capitalize on a leadoff hit-by-pitch from Thornton in the next half-inning, as with two outs and runners at second and third base, Carson Bartels punched a two-run single to center field to expand the Miners’ lead to 4-1.