Frontier League Baseball | For Walters, the game never seems fast

Less than a week after SIU’s hopes of an NCAA at-large bid disappeared after a loss to Indiana State in the Valley tournament at Itchy Jones Stadium, Walters was wearing a Miners’ uniform and trotting out to third base.

And sure enough, in his first pro at-bat against Equipe Quebec, Walters stroked a single. He later added another single and a double, going 3 for 3 and scoring a run as Southern Illinois won the opener of a doubleheader 4-3.

“At SIU, we played in a very competitive conference and we’d see a couple of studs every weekend in the Valley,” Walters said. “So I’ve had very good preparation to get to this point. I’ve done pretty decently, but you can always do better.”

Even on nights like Tuesday, where he suffered through a rare 0 for 3 game that included two strikeouts and a foul out, Walters helps the Miners. He made no less than three brilliant plays in the field, including a leaping catch of a liner and a diving stop of a grounder in the 5.5 hole that saw him finish it with a strong throw to first for an out.

That was similar to a play he pulled off Saturday night to end Southern Illinois’ 3-2 win at Schaumburg. With the game on the line, Walters denied Nick Ames a potential tying single by laying out for his hard grounder, then throwing him out at first.