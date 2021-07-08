Frontier League Baseball | For Walters, the game never seems fast

MARION — Life comes at you fast sometimes, unless you’re Ian Walters.
Then it slows down enough to the point where you make the transition from college baseball to pro baseball with nary a hiccup.
“The game,” said Miners manager Mike Pinto, “never seems too fast for him.”
The game never gets fast when you have skills like Walters, plus the knowledge to use them properly and the temperament to never let a moment get too big.
That helps explain why entering Thursday night’s home game with Gateway, Walters is batting .306 with no homers and 22 RBI in 32 games along with providing plus defense at third base. Walters ranks second on the team in average and RBI while drawing the third-most walks (17).
“It’s the same game for me,” he said before batting practice on Tuesday. “Nothing much has changed. This is a lot of fun for me.”
It might not be much fun for Walters’ new opponents. It sure wasn’t a lot of fun for Missouri Valley Conference teams that tried to solve his approach the last three years at SIU. As a senior, Walters hit .262 with nine homers and 40 RBI, swiping 10 bases and reaching base an astonishing 108 times thanks to 31 walks and 18 hit by pitches.
As Walters’ senior year progressed, Pinto and Salukis coach Lance Rhodes struck up a conversation about the merits of adding him to the roster.
Less than a week after SIU’s hopes of an NCAA at-large bid disappeared after a loss to Indiana State in the Valley tournament at Itchy Jones Stadium, Walters was wearing a Miners’ uniform and trotting out to third base.
And sure enough, in his first pro at-bat against Equipe Quebec, Walters stroked a single. He later added another single and a double, going 3 for 3 and scoring a run as Southern Illinois won the opener of a doubleheader 4-3.
“At SIU, we played in a very competitive conference and we’d see a couple of studs every weekend in the Valley,” Walters said. “So I’ve had very good preparation to get to this point. I’ve done pretty decently, but you can always do better.”
Even on nights like Tuesday, where he suffered through a rare 0 for 3 game that included two strikeouts and a foul out, Walters helps the Miners. He made no less than three brilliant plays in the field, including a leaping catch of a liner and a diving stop of a grounder in the 5.5 hole that saw him finish it with a strong throw to first for an out.
That was similar to a play he pulled off Saturday night to end Southern Illinois’ 3-2 win at Schaumburg. With the game on the line, Walters denied Nick Ames a potential tying single by laying out for his hard grounder, then throwing him out at first.
“It’s fun when you can help your team win a game with a defensive play,” Walters said.
It’s also fun when you can do all of it close to home. A product of McCracken County High School in Paducah, just an hour away from Rent One Park, Walters routinely sees friendly faces in the stands. He kept up as best he could with the Mustangs’ run to a state championship game last month.
Simply put, Ian Walters is living his best life. And baseball simply can’t get fast enough to keep him from succeeding.
“It’s cool to see familiar faces in the stands,” he said. “It’s especially fun to be playing close to home. I’m just trying to play the game the right way every day.”