Frontier League Baseball | It's go time for Miners in division race

The good news for Southern Illinois is that it will travel to Evansville with its bats as hot as they’ve been all year. In their last five games, the Miners have scored 44 runs and banged out 60 hits, getting at least 11 hits in each game.

While facing two of the weakest pitching staffs in the league in Gateway and Joliet has helped, there’s also no doubt Southern Illinois has brought a good approach to those games. It’s used the entire field, hitting with power it hasn’t always displayed this year, and has gotten production up and down the order.

“Our guys love hitting at home,” Pinto said. “They love our hitters’ eye because it’s big and dark. You see the ball coming out of the pitcher’s hand better here and that gives you a better opportunity to hit.”

1A and 1B

Cody Erickson was the star on Sunday. Acquired on July 30 from Washington for the always-popular player to be named later, Erickson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. What’s more, Erickson ended two innings by cutting down base-stealers.