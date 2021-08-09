Frontier League Baseball | It's go time for Miners in division race

So you’re saying there’s a chance?
When the Miners take their third trip to Evansville in less than a month Tuesday night to start a three-game series, they’ll do so with the knowledge that it’s go time.
They trail the Otters by 6 ½ games in the West Division with 30 games left in the season. Southern Illinois (35-31) also trails second-place Florence by 4 ½ games, so there’s the not-so-little matter of jumping over the Y’Alls before they can overtake Evansville.
Making the task harder is that the Otters have taken seven of nine from the Miners, including a four-game sweep from July 30-Aug. 1 at Bosse Field. Those three days more than doubled Southern Illinois’ deficit from 3 ½ games to 7 ½ games.
Manager Mike Pinto said after Sunday’s rain-shortened 6-2 win over Joliet that the Miners’ task is simple.
“We have to win two of three in our three series with Evansville,” he said. “That’s the target. Now we’d love to sweep, but we have to win two of three. That would lop three games off the deficit.”
If Southern Illinois is to put pressure on the Otters, it has to hit much better than it has in its first nine meetings. The Miners are averaging just 2.9 runs in their matchups with Evansville. They have been outscored by a total of 43-26.
The good news for Southern Illinois is that it will travel to Evansville with its bats as hot as they’ve been all year. In their last five games, the Miners have scored 44 runs and banged out 60 hits, getting at least 11 hits in each game.
While facing two of the weakest pitching staffs in the league in Gateway and Joliet has helped, there’s also no doubt Southern Illinois has brought a good approach to those games. It’s used the entire field, hitting with power it hasn’t always displayed this year, and has gotten production up and down the order.
“Our guys love hitting at home,” Pinto said. “They love our hitters’ eye because it’s big and dark. You see the ball coming out of the pitcher’s hand better here and that gives you a better opportunity to hit.”
1A and 1B
Cody Erickson was the star on Sunday. Acquired on July 30 from Washington for the always-popular player to be named later, Erickson went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. What’s more, Erickson ended two innings by cutting down base-stealers.
Erickson is the fourth catcher to get playing time for the team this year. Arturo Nieto gets most of the starts regardless of how he hits because of his ability to handle a pitching staff. But Pinto doesn’t like to ride one player every day behind the plate.
“I prefer to have catchers 1A and 1B, because the heat just sucks the air out of guys in Southern Illinois,” Pinto said. “If you have a number two and he’s significantly less, your number one won’t come through because he’ll be worn out.”
LET’S MAKE A DEAL
Pinto continues to make moves to beef up his team. The latest came Sunday when he acquired veteran pitcher Jake Fisher from Windy City.
The Oklahoma product was just 2-6, 6.10 in 12 games for the Thunderbolts this year, allowing a whopping 80 hits in 56 1/3 innings. But Fisher’s stats were skewed by two really bad starts in which he was strafed for 21 hits and 13 runs over 5 2/3 innings.
Fisher was 19-11 in 2016-17 for Windy City under Ron Biga, who’s now a coach on Pinto’s staff, and went 9-8 for Long Island of the Atlantic League in 2018 with an earned run average under 4.00.
“We think he can help us down the stretch,” Pinto said of Fisher. “He’s like our Zac Westcott – a veteran who knows how to get hitters out.”