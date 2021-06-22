Frontier League Baseball | Key players set to return for Miners

“That was a gutsy performance on Sunday,” Pinto said. “To come back like they did was tremendous. Our bullpen was running on fumes after they pitched almost the entire game on Saturday night, but our offense kept coming back.”

Offense has come and gone over the first 23 games for Southern Illinois, but it showed signs of life on the road trip with two six-run games and the baker’s dozen in Schaumburg. Younger players like former SIU standout Ian Walters, Anthony Brocato and Jared Mang have successfully assumed larger roles of late.

Walters has batted .333 in his first 57 pro at-bats, knocking in 12 runs and adding nine walks to boost his on-base percentage over .400. Brocato has rebounded from a slow start to raise his average to .244, clouting a two-run homer in the ninth Sunday that gave the Miners a 10-8 lead.

And Mang has upped his average to .283, adding depth to a lineup that hasn’t always had it. What’s more, infielder Carson Bartels debuted on the road trip with a 10 for 24 week.

“I think some of our young guys are learning how to adjust to this level,” Pinto said. “I believe that’s what we saw, particularly the last two games in Schaumburg.”

ROTATION IN PLACE