Frontier League Baseball | Key players set to return for Miners

Help is on the way for the Miners.
When they open a six-game homestand at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday night with a doubleheader against Gateway, manager Mike Pinto expects Gianfranco Wawoe and Craig Massey to be back on the active roster after being sidelined for 20 and 16 games, respectively, with groin injuries.
“Now we’ll have to work them back in the lineup slowly,” Pinto said Tuesday. “You just can’t plug and play those guys every day because we have 13 games in 12 days. We don’t have the usual Monday day off next week.
“But it’s nice to have them back because it gives us a couple of more veterans and obviously gives us more options.”
Wawoe was one of the team’s best players in 2019, batting .306 with 10 homers and 43 RBI while hitting near the top of the lineup all year. Massey returned to Southern Illinois this year after an earlier 3 ½-year stint with the club from 2014-17 in which he consistently hit for average and knocked in key runs.
The Miners start this homestand at 10-13, but are coming off a 4-3 road trip that included consecutive wins on Saturday night and Sunday at Schaumburg. They rebounded from a 12-0 loss Friday night against the Boomers with a 6-0 shutout win, then rallied from an early 7-1 deficit to earn a 13-11, 10-inning win in the series finale.
“That was a gutsy performance on Sunday,” Pinto said. “To come back like they did was tremendous. Our bullpen was running on fumes after they pitched almost the entire game on Saturday night, but our offense kept coming back.”
Offense has come and gone over the first 23 games for Southern Illinois, but it showed signs of life on the road trip with two six-run games and the baker’s dozen in Schaumburg. Younger players like former SIU standout Ian Walters, Anthony Brocato and Jared Mang have successfully assumed larger roles of late.
Walters has batted .333 in his first 57 pro at-bats, knocking in 12 runs and adding nine walks to boost his on-base percentage over .400. Brocato has rebounded from a slow start to raise his average to .244, clouting a two-run homer in the ninth Sunday that gave the Miners a 10-8 lead.
And Mang has upped his average to .283, adding depth to a lineup that hasn’t always had it. What’s more, infielder Carson Bartels debuted on the road trip with a 10 for 24 week.
“I think some of our young guys are learning how to adjust to this level,” Pinto said. “I believe that’s what we saw, particularly the last two games in Schaumburg.”
ROTATION IN PLACE
Despite Gunnar Kines’ short stint Sunday, when he gave up six first inning runs before being lifted, Pinto believes he now has his rotation in place.
The acquisition of Michael Austin from Washington paid off quicker and more handsomely than the team could have imagined as he tossed a no-hitter in his first start. Austin followed that up with two scoreless innings as the “opener” on Saturday night.
Austin, Kines, Kaleb Schmidt, Chase Cunningham and Zac Westcott are the current rotation.
“I like where we’re at,” Pinto said of his starters. “Gunnar didn’t have a good outing Sunday. He’d be the first to admit it, but he also didn’t feel well and I think that played into it. I think we have five guys capable of being No. 1 pitchers, just like we planned at the start of spring training.”
GROUND TO MAKE UP
While there’s still 73 games left in a 96-game season, the Miners already trail Evansville by seven games in the West Division. They’ll have a chance to do something about it this weekend when the Otters come to town.
That will be the first of 18 games between the teams between Friday and Sept. 2. Southern Illinois also has nine games left with Florence, which is six games ahead in the division.