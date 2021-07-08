Frontier League Baseball | Kines, Miners make it look easy in win over Gateway

MARION — The Miners made it look easy Thursday night because it was easy.

Gunnar Kines shut down Gateway on three hits while the offense followed up Wednesday’s 14-run outburst with another explosion in a 7-1 win at Rent One Park.

Nolan Earley and Luke Mangieri each jacked two-run homers in a four-run third inning as Southern Illinois improved to 20-19. That means when the Miners welcome Joliet to town Friday night for a weekend series, they’ll start a series with a winning record for the first time since the season’s second game.

“We’re still getting there, but we are progressing upward,” said manager Mike Pinto. “The last two nights, we’ve hit the ball well. We’ve taken good swings and the guys haven’t tried to do too much at the plate. It’s been a good approach.”

Kines (1-2) won for the first time in seven starts with Southern Illinois, fanning six of the first nine hitters he faced by spotting fastballs to the outside corner and mixing in breaking balls as needed. He permitted singles in each of the first three innings, but beginning with Jay Prather’s 4-6-3 double play ball that ended the third, mowed down the last 13 men he faced.