Frontier League Baseball | Kines, Miners make it look easy in win over Gateway

MARION — The Miners made it look easy Thursday night because it was easy.
Gunnar Kines shut down Gateway on three hits while the offense followed up Wednesday’s 14-run outburst with another explosion in a 7-1 win at Rent One Park.
Nolan Earley and Luke Mangieri each jacked two-run homers in a four-run third inning as Southern Illinois improved to 20-19. That means when the Miners welcome Joliet to town Friday night for a weekend series, they’ll start a series with a winning record for the first time since the season’s second game.
“We’re still getting there, but we are progressing upward,” said manager Mike Pinto. “The last two nights, we’ve hit the ball well. We’ve taken good swings and the guys haven’t tried to do too much at the plate. It’s been a good approach.”
Kines (1-2) won for the first time in seven starts with Southern Illinois, fanning six of the first nine hitters he faced by spotting fastballs to the outside corner and mixing in breaking balls as needed. He permitted singles in each of the first three innings, but beginning with Jay Prather’s 4-6-3 double play ball that ended the third, mowed down the last 13 men he faced.
Kines, who the Miners picked up in late April in a dispersal draft after Ottawa was unable to play its expansion season due to COVID-19 laws in Canada, finished his seven-inning stint in style, striking out the side to end the night with 11.
“Gunnar was cruising,” Pinto said. “He hardly threw any stress pitches. In all honesty, other than two starts against Schaumburg, his ERA has been about 2.20. It’s rewarding to watch guys get rewarded for their work.”
After collecting a season-high 17 hits on Wednesday night, the Miners flashed limber lumber again, this time against Jorge Tavarez (2-3). The Grizzlies’ righthander took the mound fresh off a 10-3 beating Friday night against Evansville that upped his earned run average to 6.17.
He fared no better when faced with a Southern Illinois lineup suddenly swinging the bats with confidence. Anthony Brocato’s liner up the middle in the second scored Jared Mang with the game’s first run.
Earley and Mangieri are the two true power threats in a lineup that entered the night with only 15 homers, next-to-last in the Frontier League. They settled the game in the bottom of the third by flexing their muscles.
After a one-out single by Yeltsin Gudino, Earley tied into a 1-1 fastball, lofting it to right. Dylan Jones got a glove over the eight-foot fence, but couldn’t bring the ball back in play. Earley’s fifth homer of the year made it 3-0.
The next two batters repeated the process. Gianfranco Wawoe singled and Mangieri unleashed on a 1-0 pitch. Jones would have had to have been Manute Bol to get near that ball. It banged off the back wall of the Miners’ bullpen in right-center for Mangieri’s team-high sixth bomb.
“You want guys to have good at-bats, but it’s nice when you have a couple of guys that can hit the ball out of the park,” Pinto said. “When you go up 5-0 like that, it makes a difference in the confidence of your pitcher. He can pitch stress-free.”
Southern Illinois capped the scoring in the fifth when Ian Walters grounded a two-out, two-run single to right-center. Every Miner but John Cable and Carson Bartels collected multiple hits.
Tavarez lasted six innings, allowing a whopping 15 hits and seven runs with no walks and three strikeouts. The Miners rapped out 33 hits in the series’ last two games after cobbling together just four in Tuesday night’s 3-2, 10-inning loss.
The only remaining suspense took until the ninth inning to solve. Gateway (15-24) did in three pitches against Joey Pulido what it didn’t come close to doing for eight innings. Ty Moore led off with a double, Prather singled and Andres Regnault singled for its only run.