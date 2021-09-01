Frontier League Baseball | Miners cough up lead, critical game

MARION — Whether the Miners deserved to win or not on Wednesday night can be debated, seeing as how they were outhit 11-8 and committed three errors in a surprisingly shoddy showing on defense.

But what isn’t up for debate is this: They lost a critical game they absolutely could have won.

Up 4-2 with two outs and none on in the top of the seventh against West Division leader Evansville, Southern Illinois coughed up the lead and the game, eating a 6-4 loss that does considerable damage to its hopes of a playoff spot.

“We were lined up to be able to win,” Miners manager Mike Pinto said, “but sometimes, the game is cruel to you.”

Instead of pulling within 1 ½ games of the Otters with 10 games left, Southern Illinois fell 3 ½ games in arrears. They also dropped two games behind second place Florence, which makes Thursday night’s series finale with Evansville a win-or-die situation in terms of the division title. This year’s Frontier League playoff format only has room for division winners.

The Miners’ night went awry after Blake Stelzer (4-2) retired the first two hitters of the seventh on a warning track fly ball and a soft liner. Josh Allen drew a walk and Jeffrey Baez ripped his second triple of the game to the fence in right-center, making it 4-3.