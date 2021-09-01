Frontier League Baseball | Miners cough up lead, critical game

MARION — Whether the Miners deserved to win or not on Wednesday night can be debated, seeing as how they were outhit 11-8 and committed three errors in a surprisingly shoddy showing on defense.
But what isn’t up for debate is this: They lost a critical game they absolutely could have won.
Up 4-2 with two outs and none on in the top of the seventh against West Division leader Evansville, Southern Illinois coughed up the lead and the game, eating a 6-4 loss that does considerable damage to its hopes of a playoff spot.
“We were lined up to be able to win,” Miners manager Mike Pinto said, “but sometimes, the game is cruel to you.”
Instead of pulling within 1 ½ games of the Otters with 10 games left, Southern Illinois fell 3 ½ games in arrears. They also dropped two games behind second place Florence, which makes Thursday night’s series finale with Evansville a win-or-die situation in terms of the division title. This year’s Frontier League playoff format only has room for division winners.
The Miners’ night went awry after Blake Stelzer (4-2) retired the first two hitters of the seventh on a warning track fly ball and a soft liner. Josh Allen drew a walk and Jeffrey Baez ripped his second triple of the game to the fence in right-center, making it 4-3.
Riley Krane followed with a liner to center. Jared Mang darted in on it, dove for the ball and missed it entirely. The ball rolled all the way to the wall and Otters manager Andy McCauley practically tore his rotator cuff waving Krane around third.
The inside-the-park homer gave Evansville the lead for good at 5-4.
“That’s the toughest play for a center fielder – the ball right at you,” Pinto said. “We’ve seen it work for us and against us.”
First baseman Jamey Smart’s throwing error on a possible double play ball in the ninth gave the Otters an insurance run. Southern Illinois (48-38) then burped up the second out of the bottom of the ninth when Bryant Flete tried to stretch a single into a double and was gunned out from left-center by Baez on an excellent throw.
Smart still had a chance to atone for that mistake when Nolan Earley walked and Ariel Sandoval singled. But after fouling off several two-strike pitches, his drive to the warning track in left was gloved by Baez, ending the 3-hour, 32-minute struggle.
The Miners manufactured a two-out run in the first. Sandoval worked a walk and then stole second, his team-high 11th swipe in just 32 games. Smart cashed him in with a single just over the glove of leaping shortstop Andy DeJesus.
Going into the top of the second, Evansville hadn’t scored in its last 39 innings at Rent One Park, dating back to June 27. It finally snapped that streak when Elijah MacNamee chopped a grounder to short with the bases loaded and no out, bringing him Riley Krane with an unearned run.
The Otters took the lead an inning later on Baez’s RBI infield hit, but Cunningham kept it at 2-1 with some damage control. A flyout, forceout and strikeout kept Evansville from putting up a crooked number.
Austin Gossmann shackled Southern Illinois until the sixth, pitching much better than his earned run average of 4.32. Using excellent location, Gossman gave up just five hits in 5 1/3 innings, inducing a lot of soft contact.
But the Miners finally got to him with one out in the sixth, filling the bases on a pair of singles and a walk. Reliever Tyler Spring came in and nearly hit Anthony Brocato with a 3-2 pitch, forcing in Smart with the tying run.
Arturo Nieto bounced a potential double play ball to third, but Gary Mattis opted to throw home instead of firing across the diamond to first. The low throw bounced by catcher Justin Felix to score Mang for the go-ahead run and moved Brocato to third. Spring then turfed an 0-2 pitch to Yeltsin Gudino off Felix, chasing Brocato home for a 4-2 lead.
Cunningham was in line for the win, allowing just one earned run and seven hits in six innings while fanning seven. But the normally reliable Southern Illinois bullpen and defense couldn’t close out a game it badly needed.
The Miners will try for a series win Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. when Michael Austin (4-5, 3.43) faces Tim Holdgrafer (8-3, 3.59).
“We have to win tomorrow night and then give it the best finish we can,” Pinto said.