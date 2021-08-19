Frontier League Baseball | Miners dent Otters' lead, make history

Instead, Westcott went to soft stuff down and away to whiff Riley Krane. Then Dakota Phillips lashed an 0-2 pitch up the middle that deflected off diving second baseman Bryant Flete – right to shortstop Yeltsin Gudino, who stepped on second and turned a rally-quashing double play.

The big inning became another zero.

“A play like that shifts momentum,” right fielder Nolan Earley said. “It can drain a team when you have a chance to score like that and it doesn’t happen.”

Although Southern Illinois failed to convert its own bases-filled opportunity in its half of the first, it generated the only run it would need in the second against Ryan O’Reilly (4-3). With two outs, Arturo Nieto singled, Flete walked and Gudino lined an RBI single into left that scored Nieto easily.

Westcott (10-3) found a rhythm just after Nieto cut down Gary Mattis on a steal attempt at second in the second. His fastball started grabbing the plate often enough to complement his breaking stuff and changeup. He picked up at least one strikeout in each of his six innings, finishing with nine in his 113-pitch effort.