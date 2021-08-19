Frontier League Baseball | Miners dent Otters' lead, make history

MARION — On Monday, Miners manager Mike Pinto said his team needed to think about a sweep of Evansville if it wanted to contend for the Frontier League’s West Division title.
“Winning two of three would be like kicking the can down the road,” he said. “We need to make a dent in their lead.”
Consider the Otters’ lead dented.
Zac Westcott fired six shutout innings for his league-high 10th win and three relievers completed a franchise-record third straight blanking, a 4-0 verdict Thursday night at Rent One Park that brought Southern Illinois within 3 ½ games of the Otters.
“Our pitching staff really made a statement,” Pinto said. “(Pitching coach) Eric (Minshall) had a great plan and the pitchers had phenomenal execution.”
The Miners improved to 41-34, the first time this year they’ve been seven games north of .500, and also pulled within 2 ½ games of second place Florence. The Y’Alls lost 10-7 at Sussex County to eat a three-game sweep at the hands of the league’s other set of Miners.
An omen it would be Southern Illinois’ night came after Evansville (44-30) loaded the bases in the top of the first inning on two singles and a walk. Westcott couldn’t throw a fastball strike to save his life. A big inning looked inevitable.
Instead, Westcott went to soft stuff down and away to whiff Riley Krane. Then Dakota Phillips lashed an 0-2 pitch up the middle that deflected off diving second baseman Bryant Flete – right to shortstop Yeltsin Gudino, who stepped on second and turned a rally-quashing double play.
The big inning became another zero.
“A play like that shifts momentum,” right fielder Nolan Earley said. “It can drain a team when you have a chance to score like that and it doesn’t happen.”
Although Southern Illinois failed to convert its own bases-filled opportunity in its half of the first, it generated the only run it would need in the second against Ryan O’Reilly (4-3). With two outs, Arturo Nieto singled, Flete walked and Gudino lined an RBI single into left that scored Nieto easily.
Westcott (10-3) found a rhythm just after Nieto cut down Gary Mattis on a steal attempt at second in the second. His fastball started grabbing the plate often enough to complement his breaking stuff and changeup. He picked up at least one strikeout in each of his six innings, finishing with nine in his 113-pitch effort.
O’Reilly failed to make it through the fourth, undone by a three-run rally in that inning. Jared Mang ambushed a first pitch fastball, lining it over the Joey Metropoulos banner in left for his seventh homer of the year.
With two outs and runners at the corners, Gudino stole second. Michael Gangwish’s accurate throw to second bounced into center field because no one covered the bag, allowing Flete to score. Gudino took an extra base on the error and trotted home when Earley laced a double to the fence in left-center.
After Westcott labored to keep the Otters off the board, Blake Stelzer, Augie Voight and Joey Pulido cleaned up the last three innings. Dating back to the eighth inning of its game on Sunday, Evansville took a 28-inning scoreless streak back to southern Indiana for its weekend series against Gateway.
Meanwhile, the Miners have no time for a letdown. They face Central leader Schaumburg this weekend, starting Friday night at 7:05, before their last extended road trip next week that ferries them to Lake Erie and Florence.
“Every game is like a playoff game for us,” Pinto said. “We’re playing for our lives.”
Lefty Jake Fisher (3-8, 5.80) is scheduled to start for Southern Illinois against a Boomers pitcher to be determined.