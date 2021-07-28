Frontier League Baseball | Miners hold off Schaumburg in opener

Carson Bartels and Ariel Sandoval each collected three of the Miners’ eight hits. They stranded nine men, loading the bases twice in the third after they already had a run on the board and managing only one more run in the inning.

Sandoval made a good impression in his first Miners game, grounding a two-out single up the middle in the bottom of the first to initiate scoring. It was the first of three hits for the former Mariners and Dodgers’ farmhand, who manager Mike Pinto touted Tuesday as the middle-of-the-order bopper his team needs.

“He had 18 homers in the Mariners’ system a couple of years ago,” Pinto said. “He’s been hitting the ball in batting practice the last couple of days.

Southern Illinois made it 3-0 in the third with quite a bit of help from Schaumburg. A throwing error on third baseman Alec Craig enabled Bartels to score from third after Gudino’s hit-and-run single. Jesse Remington doled out four of his six walks in the inning, but Walters’ sizzling grounder to short turned into a 6-3 double play that tallied a run but helped usher Remington out of trouble.