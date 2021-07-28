Frontier League Baseball | Miners hold off Schaumburg in opener

MARION — The Miners didn’t make it as easy as they could have in the opener of Wednesday night’s doubleheader with Schaumburg.
But they finally got one big hit in the bottom of the sixth, snapping a 3-3 tie with three runs and then holding off the Boomers’ seventh inning rally for a 6-4 win at Rent One Park.
Ian Walters provided the cushion Southern Illinois (30-24) needed with a two-out, two-run double off the right field fence that scored Yeltsin Gudino and Nolan Earley. That was justice of sorts for Walters, whose first two at-bats saw him make three outs despite driving a ball to the left field fence and rip a shot up the middle that became a double play.
Reliever Nate Thomas (0-1) did the Miners some favors by issuing three of Schaumburg’s nine walks. The first one to Anthony Brocato started the rally and the last one to Earley scored John Cable with the tie-breaking run.
Blake Stelzer (3-0) worked 2 1/3 perfect innings, fanning four of the seven men he faced, to earn the win. Joey Pulido walked the tightrope in the seventh, permitting Chase Dawson’s RBI single to draw the Boomers within two.
Dawson and Alec Craig orchestrated a double steal as Matt McGarry looked at a third strike, putting the tying runs in scoring position for Brett Milazzo. But Pulido induced a game-ending grounder to first baseman Luke Mangieri that upped Southern Illinois’ record to 5-2 on its nine-game homestand and gave Pulido his fourth save.
Carson Bartels and Ariel Sandoval each collected three of the Miners’ eight hits. They stranded nine men, loading the bases twice in the third after they already had a run on the board and managing only one more run in the inning.
Sandoval made a good impression in his first Miners game, grounding a two-out single up the middle in the bottom of the first to initiate scoring. It was the first of three hits for the former Mariners and Dodgers’ farmhand, who manager Mike Pinto touted Tuesday as the middle-of-the-order bopper his team needs.
“He had 18 homers in the Mariners’ system a couple of years ago,” Pinto said. “He’s been hitting the ball in batting practice the last couple of days.
Southern Illinois made it 3-0 in the third with quite a bit of help from Schaumburg. A throwing error on third baseman Alec Craig enabled Bartels to score from third after Gudino’s hit-and-run single. Jesse Remington doled out four of his six walks in the inning, but Walters’ sizzling grounder to short turned into a 6-3 double play that tallied a run but helped usher Remington out of trouble.
Miners righthander Trent Johnson mowed through nine of the first 10 men he faced, but ugly defense and his inability to get the fourth inning’s third out fueled the Boomers’ three-run rally. Mangieri’s inaccurate throw to second turned a potential double play ball into a fourth out.
Catcher John Cable added to Johnson’s misfortune by bouncing a throw into center field as he tried to catch a base-stealer after Johnson slipped a called third strike by Matt Bottcher. The bad throw enabled McGarry to score after swiping third.
Johnson then yielded three straight two-out singles, Luke Becker and Nick Oddo knocking in the runs that tied the game and ended Johnson’s night. The big righthander worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and no earned run with one walk and four strikeouts.
Remington, who hadn’t ceded an earned run in 16 innings covering five appearances, was touched for five hits and three runs in four innings. He whiffed two.
The nightcap of the doubleheader ended after press time.
The teams conclude the series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night when Southern Illinois sends Michael Austin (2-4, 3.73) to the mound against lefty Bryan Ketchie (0-4, 5.29).