 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frontier League Baseball | Miners' home opener postponed due to rain
0 comments

Frontier League Baseball | Miners' home opener postponed due to rain

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Miners will have to wait at least 24 hours to play their home opener after rain postponed Tuesday night’s Frontier League game with Equipe Quebec at Rent One Park.

That was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. The teams will try to start the series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, although the forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain. Should that game get washed out, it would not be rescheduled due to league policy.

Southern Illinois (1-3) was swept in a Memorial Day weekend series at Florence, losing late leads in all three games and falling 5-4, 4-3 and 5-4. Equipe Quebec, a traveling team formed from the league’s Quebec and Trois Rivieres franchises in the eastern Canadian province, is 2-3 after dropping two of three games in a series at Evansville.

Zac Westcott (1-0, 5.40) is scheduled to start for the Miners against former Pirates farmhand Nick Economos, who didn’t make it out of the second inning Friday in Quebec’s 10-9 win at Gateway. Westcott allowed three runs over five innings Thursday night in an 8-5 victory at Lake Erie. 

-- The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The sights to see at Bears OTAs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News