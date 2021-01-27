Frontier League Baseball | Miners' Kyle Davis announces retirement

“Southern Illinois revived my career,” Davis said. “I cannot thank Mike and his entire staff enough for giving me the opportunity and providing me the necessary resources to finish my career on top. The professionalism of the organization was apparent from day one. The stadium, the fans, and the way the organization took care of us on and off the field were definitely on par with, if not better than in affiliated ball. (Playing for the Miners) was definitely the most fun I had during my professional career, and I met some guys that I now can call lifelong friends, and those things coupled together are priceless."