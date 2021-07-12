Frontier League Baseball | Miners limit errors, win games

It’s been said that the best things in life are free.
For the Miners, the best things happen when they don’t give opponents anything free.
In winning the last five games of a six-game homestand last week, Southern Illinois made no errors. Its only error of the homestand came in the first game, a 3-2, 10-inning loss to Gateway on July 6.
Manager Mike Pinto says the effects of playing long stretches at a time without booting a ball go beyond improving a team’s chances of winning.
“It’s meaningful in two ways,” he said Monday during an off-day. “When you make all the plays you should make, your pitcher throws with more confidence and attacks the strike zone. He makes his pitches, creates contact and we make the plays behind him.
“That means he stays in the game longer and I get to use the bullpen when I want to, not when I have to.”
During the homestand, Miners starters finished at least five innings in every game but one – a 14-3 blowout of Gateway on Wednesday night when Kaleb Schmidt was pulled after four innings because he sat through long innings and Pinto didn’t want to extend him.
Michael Austin, Gunnar Kines and Chase Cunningham each lasted at least six innings in a start. Austin also cruised through five shutout innings Sunday in the opener of a doubleheader, earning a 6-1 win over Joliet, and Trent Johnson logged 5 1/3 innings in the nightcap.
Meanwhile, Southern Illinois worked over Gateway and Joliet for all sorts of freebies. On Wednesday night, the Miners supplemented a 17-hit attack by drawing 10 walks and getting two hit by pitches, helping them to just their second double-figure scoring game of the year.
In the opener of Sunday’s doubleheader, they worked six walks and took advantage of a two-base error. The nightcap saw Southern Illinois pick up a key unearned run in the sixth inning after a Slammers’ boot put a runner on base that later scored.
“We call it the freebie contest,” Pinto said. “You get a walk, get on on an error, move up on a wild pitch or a passed ball, go first to third on a hit … all of those things add up.”
SHIFTING PRIORITIES
In the Gateway series, the Miners employed much more shifting in their infield defense than normal, particularly against lefthanded hitters. They routinely stacked three infielders on the infield’s right side in an attempt to take away groundball hits.
The strategy seemed to pay off as the Grizzlies managed just seven runs in the series, losing some hits when they hit balls into the shift.
While he didn’t want to get too deep into specifics, Pinto said he relies on advance scout Ron Biga and tapes from opponents’ prior games to work on positioning.
“It really depends on who we’re playing,” Pinto said. “Our staff does a good job of scouting opponents. We make adjustments based on what they do.”
KINES HONORED
Kines became the third Southern Illinois pitcher in four weeks to win the Frontier League’s Pitcher of the Week award after dominating Gateway in a 7-1 triumph Thursday. Kines fanned 11 in seven scoreless innings, allowing only three hits.
Kines, who was acquired in an April dispersal draft from Ottawa after the league’s newest franchise had to delay its debut to 2022 because of COVID-19 laws in Canada, is 1-2 with a 4.21 earned run average in seven starts. One of those outings was a one-inning, six-run clunker last month at Schaumburg.
“Three awards in four weeks says a lot about our guys,” Pinto said.
ON DECK
The Miners look to continue their winning streak Tuesday when they open a three-game series at Windy City. From there, they try their hand with West Division co-leader Evansville over the weekend at Bosse Field.
Southern Illinois trails the Otters and Florence, the other co-leader, by 3 ½ games. It still has 15 games left with Evansville and nine with the Y’Alls.