Frontier League Baseball | Miners limit errors, win games

It’s been said that the best things in life are free.

For the Miners, the best things happen when they don’t give opponents anything free.

In winning the last five games of a six-game homestand last week, Southern Illinois made no errors. Its only error of the homestand came in the first game, a 3-2, 10-inning loss to Gateway on July 6.

Manager Mike Pinto says the effects of playing long stretches at a time without booting a ball go beyond improving a team’s chances of winning.

“It’s meaningful in two ways,” he said Monday during an off-day. “When you make all the plays you should make, your pitcher throws with more confidence and attacks the strike zone. He makes his pitches, creates contact and we make the plays behind him.

“That means he stays in the game longer and I get to use the bullpen when I want to, not when I have to.”

During the homestand, Miners starters finished at least five innings in every game but one – a 14-3 blowout of Gateway on Wednesday night when Kaleb Schmidt was pulled after four innings because he sat through long innings and Pinto didn’t want to extend him.