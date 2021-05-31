Frontier League Baseball | Miners lose late lead, suffer sweep to Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Chad Sedio’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday capped a lost Memorial Day weekend for the Miners as they coughed up a 4-2 eighth inning lead in a 5-4 defeat to the Florence Y’Alls at UCHealth Stadium.

Southern Illinois fell to 1-3 after blowing late leads in every game of the series against unbeaten Florence (5-0), losing every game by one run. The Miners’ bullpen appeared ready to hold this one after recording 4 2/3 scoreless innings, but Trevor Craport’s two-out homer in the bottom of the eighth drew the Y’Alls within a run.

In the ninth, Harrison DiNicola drew his third walk of the day and stole second. After reaching third on an infield out, DiNicola scored the tying run on a fielder’s choice to force the extra inning.

Southern Illinois left the “ghost” runner at third in its half of the 10th and Sedio needed just two pitches to hand the loss to Jose Fuentes (0-1). Johnathon Tripp (1-0) fired two scoreless innings to pick up the win for Florence.

The Miners trailed 2-0 before scoring all their runs in the top of the fourth. Nolan Earley started the outburst with a one-out homer, his first of the year. Anthony Brocato doubled, followed by singles by Luke Mangieri and Jarrod Watkins that tied the score.