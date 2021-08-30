Frontier League Baseball | Miners must win, get help down stretch

Ledesma started in Kines’ place on Sunday and took the mound with a five-run lead. It was 10-2 before the top of the third ended. Ledesma got through five innings and allowed two runs, running his record to 5-1 with a 2.31 earned run average.

“You can’t say enough for what he did,” Pinto said. “He did a good job of getting through five innings on Sunday.”

THE WEEK AHEAD

Pinto would accept beating Evansville two of three this week at home, but knows his team really needs a sweep. As he said two weeks ago before the Miners swept the Otters at Rent One, two of three is really like kicking the can down the road.

Southern Illinois then travels to Gateway Friday through Sunday. It’s 9-4 against the Grizzlies this year, including a 4-3 mark at hitter-friendly GCS Ballpark.

One advantage the Miners have is that the teams ahead of them – Evansville and Florence – don’t get an off-day for the season’s remainder. Both have to play on Labor Day.

“Every little thing in your favor, you have to take advantage of it,” Pinto said. “And we have really played well at home lately.”

Southern Illinois has won eight straight at Rent One, dating back to Aug. 7, and boasts a 19-5 record in its last 24 home contests.

