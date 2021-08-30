Frontier League Baseball | Miners must win, get help down stretch

When asked about the Miners’ week in review on Monday morning, manager Mike Pinto’s response wasted little time getting to the point.
“Good start, good ending, not what we wanted in the middle,” he said.
A 3-3 road trip to Lake Erie and Florence wasn’t completely awful, but also dropped Southern Illinois 3 ½ games behind Evansville with 12 games left. The Miners’ last chance to make up ground on the Otters face-to-face comes Tuesday through Thursday when they visit Rent One Park.
While Southern Illinois will require help from Evansville’s opponents over its last 10 games, even if they sweep the Otters, it at least has a schedule conducive to a strong finish. It plays nine of the last 12 games at home and its only road trip is just two hours northwest this weekend to Gateway.
The Miners actually tied Florence for second briefly on Thursday after blanking Lake Erie 2-0 in the opener of a doubleheader. But a pair of one-run losses, teamed with a blowout defeat on Friday night, put them three behind the Y’Alls before they rebounded with an 11-5 rout on Sunday.
Pinto said a 2-1 setback in the nightcap of Thursday’s twinbill and a 5-4 loss on Saturday night was a simple reminder of how every play is magnified late in the season. Overall, though, he’s been pleased with how the team has responded to the pressure of a playoff race.
“Some guys and teams seem to relish it,” he said. “I think our guys have played well since losing the series at Joliet. They care about winning and care about each other.”
EARLEY SETS RECORD
Right fielder Nolan Earley broke Joey Metropoulos’ franchise record for RBI in style Sunday at Florence, cracking a two-run homer in the third inning.
That gave Earley 210 RBI in his three-plus seasons with Southern Illinois, two more than Metropoulos amassed. The record comes as no surprise to Pinto, not after watching Earley play with metronomic consistency.
“You know that every day, he’s prepared and ready,” Pinto said. “You’re going to get four good at-bats from him, he’s going to play a good right field and he runs the bases well. Our right field isn’t easy with the high wall down the line, but he plays it well.”
Earley enters the last two weeks batting a team-high .315 with 10 homers and 54 RBI. A strong finish could put him in the running for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.
LEDESMA WINS TWICE
Stevie Ledesma was the name of the game for the pitching staff last week. He worked 4 1/3 perfect innings of relief and struck out nine to earn the win on Aug. 24 at Lake Erie after Gunnar Kines made an early exit due to illness.
Ledesma started in Kines’ place on Sunday and took the mound with a five-run lead. It was 10-2 before the top of the third ended. Ledesma got through five innings and allowed two runs, running his record to 5-1 with a 2.31 earned run average.
“You can’t say enough for what he did,” Pinto said. “He did a good job of getting through five innings on Sunday.”
THE WEEK AHEAD
Pinto would accept beating Evansville two of three this week at home, but knows his team really needs a sweep. As he said two weeks ago before the Miners swept the Otters at Rent One, two of three is really like kicking the can down the road.
Southern Illinois then travels to Gateway Friday through Sunday. It’s 9-4 against the Grizzlies this year, including a 4-3 mark at hitter-friendly GCS Ballpark.
One advantage the Miners have is that the teams ahead of them – Evansville and Florence – don’t get an off-day for the season’s remainder. Both have to play on Labor Day.
“Every little thing in your favor, you have to take advantage of it,” Pinto said. “And we have really played well at home lately.”
Southern Illinois has won eight straight at Rent One, dating back to Aug. 7, and boasts a 19-5 record in its last 24 home contests.