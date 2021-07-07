Frontier League Baseball | Miners score season-high 14 runs, rout Gateway

MARION — It took the Miners 10 innings Tuesday night to scrape together a measly two runs on four hits against a Gateway pitching staff that entered the game with a 4.72 earned run average.
On Wednesday night, they collected four runs on five hits.
In the first inning.
And they just kept on scoring, picking up at least one run in every inning but the seventh en route to a 14-3 annihilation of the Grizzlies at Rent One Park.
“It’s a strange game,” Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto said. “You look at last night and we had a lot of missed opportunities. Early on tonight, we hit some balls well. And we took advantage of seemingly every opportunity.”
Ian Walters knocked in four runs, while Carson Bartels reached base five times and scored four runs. Nolan Earley reached base five times and added three runs. Every starter collected at least one hit and six scored at least a run in the team’s highest-scoring game of the year.
Southern Illinois’ eyes were as productive as their bats. Gateway pitchers doled out 10 walks and hit two batters, accounting for 12 free bases on a night where the Miners didn’t really need the help.
Ironically, the night offered a beginning as ominous as the ending of Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss that saw Southern Illinois leave the tying run at third with one out in the 10th. The Grizzlies (15-23) touched up starter Kaleb Schmidt for two first inning runs on RBI doubles by Andres Regnault and Chase Vallot.
Gateway starter Drew Clavenna (2-1) checked Southern Illinois on five hits and three walks over five innings of a 5-2 win in the nightcap of a July 1 doubleheader in Sauget. Clavenna entered the game with a 0.90 earned run average in his first two starts.
But he’d also allowed nine hits and six walks over 10 innings, suggesting he was due for a regression to the mean. And it came in a big way in this one.
Walters’ ground-rule double to right-center touched off a four-run first for the Miners. Jared Mang and Luke Mangieri added RBI singles.
In the second, Southern Illinois put two balls in play. Anthony Brocato bounced out to third to start the inning and Yeltsin Gudino flied out to center. But the Miners (19-19) still bagged three runs as Clavenna totally lost the strike zone, yielding four walks and hitting two batters.
“He probably lost his feel for the zone,” Pinto said of Clavenna. “He did a good job against us last week, but I thought our guys made the adjustments we needed to make.”
All those runs took a while for Southern Illinois to score, which may have had an adverse effect on Miners starter Kaleb Schmidt. He lasted only four innings and 66 pitches, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Schmidt was in line to improve to 5-0, but Pinto hooked him for reliever Stevie Ledesma even though Southern Illinois owned a 9-3 cushion.
“He sat out a long time,” Pinto said of Schmidt. “We had lots of runners and they threw lots of pitches. He had to go through that three straight innings and that can be hard on a pitcher. I thought he had done his job for us after four innings.”
Ledesma (3-0) fired two scoreless innings to garner the victory, headlining a parade of Miners relievers that allowed just three hits in five innings.
The only question in this one was whether Southern Illinois would score in every inning. It was finally blanked in the seventh with the help of a 4-6-3 double play ball. Earley capped the huge offensive explosion with a two-run single in the eighth.
The Miners aim for a series win Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. as lefty Gunnar Kines (0-2, 5.40) squares off against Jorge Tavarez (2-2, 6.17).