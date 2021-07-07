Frontier League Baseball | Miners score season-high 14 runs, rout Gateway

MARION — It took the Miners 10 innings Tuesday night to scrape together a measly two runs on four hits against a Gateway pitching staff that entered the game with a 4.72 earned run average.

On Wednesday night, they collected four runs on five hits.

In the first inning.

And they just kept on scoring, picking up at least one run in every inning but the seventh en route to a 14-3 annihilation of the Grizzlies at Rent One Park.

“It’s a strange game,” Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto said. “You look at last night and we had a lot of missed opportunities. Early on tonight, we hit some balls well. And we took advantage of seemingly every opportunity.”

Ian Walters knocked in four runs, while Carson Bartels reached base five times and scored four runs. Nolan Earley reached base five times and added three runs. Every starter collected at least one hit and six scored at least a run in the team’s highest-scoring game of the year.

Southern Illinois’ eyes were as productive as their bats. Gateway pitchers doled out 10 walks and hit two batters, accounting for 12 free bases on a night where the Miners didn’t really need the help.