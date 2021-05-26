Frontier League Baseball | Miners set to open season at Lake Erie

Independent league baseball is a much different animal from Organized Baseball for two major reasons.

“One, you rebuild your team every year,” Miners manager/COO Mike Pinto said. “Secondly, you might have a guy who was a dude the year before, and then he’s not a dude this year. You never know what’s going to happen.”

That could go double for this year, since there was no 2020 season for many players because of COVID-19. When Southern Illinois starts its 2021 campaign Thursday night at Lake Erie, most of the roster will play their first game since September of 2019.

That’s why Pinto designed a busy exhibition schedule. The Miners crammed seven games into 10 days, going 6-1. Enjoying team success was fine, but that wasn’t the point of the exercise. Getting their core position players four at-bats – or more during doubleheader days – was the important thing.

“Guys came in ready to go,” Pinto said. “A lot of them looked like they had good timing right off the bat. We wanted guys to get lots of reps. That’s why we brought in fewer players than normal.”