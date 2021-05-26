Frontier League Baseball | Miners set to open season at Lake Erie

Independent league baseball is a much different animal from Organized Baseball for two major reasons.
“One, you rebuild your team every year,” Miners manager/COO Mike Pinto said. “Secondly, you might have a guy who was a dude the year before, and then he’s not a dude this year. You never know what’s going to happen.”
That could go double for this year, since there was no 2020 season for many players because of COVID-19. When Southern Illinois starts its 2021 campaign Thursday night at Lake Erie, most of the roster will play their first game since September of 2019.
That’s why Pinto designed a busy exhibition schedule. The Miners crammed seven games into 10 days, going 6-1. Enjoying team success was fine, but that wasn’t the point of the exercise. Getting their core position players four at-bats – or more during doubleheader days – was the important thing.
“Guys came in ready to go,” Pinto said. “A lot of them looked like they had good timing right off the bat. We wanted guys to get lots of reps. That’s why we brought in fewer players than normal.”
While less is more as far as the position players go, Southern Illinois splurged on its pitching staff, particularly the starting rotation. In 2019 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year Chase Cunningham, Zac Westcott, Gunnar Kines and former Astros prospect Justin Ferrell, Pinto feels he has four guys worthy of being a No. 1 starter.
Outfielder Nolan Earley says that kind of pitching staff will take pressure off the offense.
“We’re going to have a good chance to win most nights,” he said. “We’ll make it hard on other offenses and we can play good defense behind them. We’re not going to have to score nine runs a game.”
Cunningham went 10-5 with a 3.23 earned run average two years ago for the Miners, delivering all the durability he promised and mixing in a newfound ability to fan hitters. In a franchise-record 136 2/3 innings, Cunningham whiffed 132, more than twice as many as he produced the season before while pitching for Washington.
Westcott was a Frontier League All-Star in 2018, going 7-8, 3.67 for a Windy City team that struggled to score runs. Westcott has also displayed the ability to put hitters away by way of the K, striking out a league-high 121 three years ago.
Kines was a late addition to Southern Illinois, which took him in a dispersal draft the league held last month after Ottawa and Trois Rivieres were unable to field teams this year due to the Canadian government’s COVID-19 laws. Pitching for Schaumburg from 2016-19, he set a franchise record with 350 strikeouts, allowing just three homers in 103 innings during 2019.
Ferrell reached Triple-A Round Rock in 2019 but saw his career with the Astros stall out from there. A victim of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to contract a fourth of Minor League franchises, Ferrell brings strikeout stuff and plus velocity to the staff.
“We feel like we have pitching depth,” Pinto said. “We feel like we’re going to have a dude out there most of the time.”
Those dudes are going to get familiar with seven other teams this summer. Aside from a three-game series next week against the league’s traveling team from Quebec that opens the 48-game home slate, the Miners will play their other 93 games against teams in their division – Gateway, Evansville, Schaumburg, Joliet, Windy City, Lake Erie and Florence.
Regardless of the format, though, Pinto is just happy to have a season again after 2020 fell victim to the molecular gorilla that dominated the year’s last 9 ½ months.
“When we open up at home Tuesday, it will be 637 days since we will have played at home,” he said. “It’s been way too long. We are excited to get back to playing baseball.”